WESTPORT – When Lana Bell’s confidence grew, so did the number of double-doubles she racked up.
Kelly Fox has been watching Bell play basketball since she was 5. Fox coached South Decatur’s basketball team during Bell’s freshman, sophomore and junior season, and she witnessed Bell’s transformation.
“As her confidence developed between her sophomore and junior year, her play improved immensely,” Fox said. “She’s always had the ability; it was just getting that confidence level to be able to develop that. Once she got that and got it clicking, she really improved as a force in the middle.”
Bell had two games where she recorded at least 10 points and 10 rebounds as a sophomore. She racked up nine of those games as a junior, then 15 as a senior.
She nearly averaged a double-double as a junior, with 14.4 ppg 9.2 rpg, before raising those averages as a senior to 15.5 and 12.5.
Tyler Johnson took over as the Cougars’ coach this past season after he was an assistant coach at North Decatur.
“I’ve been in the unique position where I have both scouted against Lana and coached Lana; in both circumstances, she has been a challenge for the opposing team to guard and outhustle,” Johnson said. “When Lana gets on a mission during a game there are few players that can stop her from imposing her will.”
Just ask Hauser and Henryville.
Bell racked up 23 points and 25 rebounds against the Jets in a Mid-Hoosier Conference battle this past season. She also amassed 23 points with 20 rebounds against Henryville.
Bell was a three-sport athlete at SDHS, playing volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and competing in track in the spring (she also played softball for two years).
Bell concentrated on high jump in track, and Fox thinks that served her well for being a hitter at the net in volleyball and for getting rebounds in basketball.
“She spent a lot of time in the summer the last three years working on conditioning and strength training,” Fox said.
The hard work has paid off in the form of landing a spot to play hoops at the next level.
Bell signed a letter of intent to play for Hanover College in April. It was the realization of a dream she had since the end of her freshman year.
“It was awesome,” Bell said. “It made me really happy to finally get to sign and have my parents (Greg and Lizette) there. It was really nice.”
College game
Hanover competes at the NCAA Division III level.
John Jones coaches the Panthers, and employs a very up-tempo style. Bringing in Bell will add some much-needed size to Hanover’s roster, which was guard-heavy last year.
“Adding some size and depth in the post was the first attraction (to Bell),” Jones said. “She did average a double-double last year and shot a great percentage. She was very efficient from the field with her field goal percentage (53 percent). Those are things you look at.”
Jones sees Bell being able to guard 4s and 5s in the post because of her height (she’s listed at 5-foot-11) and her length.
Working with Bell on her footwork will be a primary focus, Jones said, because she’s already got great hands.
Bell has been working on her outside shooting, particularly from the 15-17 foot range.
“I still need to work on rebounding and I need to work on getting stronger, because I’m sure there’s gonna be a lot more competition and a lot bigger girls,” Bell said. “It’s gonna be harder to get rebounds, and I think that’s really what they’re looking for me to do at Hanover.”
Scholar athlete
Bell finished her career at South ranked third on the all-time rebounds list with 685, behind Sarah Nobbe (929) and Madison Owens (717). She also finished in the top 10 all-time in scoring with 871 points.
Lisa Huff was an assistant coach during all four years of Bell’s career, so she’s seen Bell’s potential up close.
“Lana always worked hard at the game and stayed after practice to work on her shot,” Huff said. “She has the love and passion for the game of basketball and she will excel at the next level.”
Bell couldn’t pick out a favorite achievement or highlight, but she was proud of finishing fourth in her class in GPA.
Her outstanding grades helped her land multiple scholarships, including the Burney and Lucy Lehman Scholarship; the Buck McIntyre Scholarship; the Hanover 1827 Scholarship; and the Hanover Stuhrenberg Scholarship.
When asked about juggling extra-curricular activities while maintaining good grades, Bell said she made sure she used her time at school wisely.
“I knew on game days I really wouldn’t have any time to do any homework,” she said, “so I had to make sure I got it done at school.”
Bell volunteers at the South Eastern Baptist Youth Camp and helps the elderly. She enjoys hunting, fishing and kayaking.
A love for the outdoors has Bell interested in pursuing a degree in environmental science. Her aspiration is to land a job working for the Department of Natural Resources.
“From a hunting standpoint, I got into conservation and why it’s important, and how we can protect our environment,” Bell said. “I thought majoring in environmental science would be a good path for me.”
Bell gets her motivation from her parents and her grandparents, and enjoys making them proud. She thanked them, along with her coaches.
Fox remembers constantly encouraging Bell, saying “Lana, you got this!”
Getting that confidence boost is half the battle, Fox said, especially for girls.
“Once she got that confidence, she was ready to be a leader on the court,” Fox said.
