BATESVILLE – Ever since Riley Zink started playing baseball as a little kid, he knew it was the sport for him.
“It’s always been my only sport,” Zink said. “I just love baseball.”
For as long as he can remember, Zink has wanted to play baseball in college. He’ll get that opportunity next year.
The Batesville grad signed in May to play baseball at Oakland City University. It’s a private university located near Evansville.
“It feels great,” Zink said. “It’s a dream accomplished for me.”
Oakland City competes in the River States Conference in the NAIA. Zink will likely be a pitcher and first baseman for the Mighty Oaks.
“We are very excited to have Riley and I do believe that he will provide an immediate impact on the mound for us,” Oakland City coach Andy Lasher said. “He’s a competitor and has great poise for a kid his age.”
Zink was Batesville’s ace this spring. The right-hander went 8-1 with a 1.83 ERA. He recorded 73 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings, helping the Bulldogs claim conference and sectional championships.
“This year honestly has been the best,” Zink said in early May.
Bulldogs coach Justin Tucker said Zink has “great stuff.” He throws in the mid-80s, has a tremendous breaking ball, Tucker said, and mixes in a change-up.
“While he has great stuff, to me what I find is his most powerful is his ability to have confidence and control the game once he’s on the mound,” Tucker said. “If I’m a hitter, I don’t want to face Riley Zink because of his approach to the game. He’s just a true bulldog on the mound.
“I think Oakland City is getting a great one with the right mentality who can truly contribute to Oakland City for the next few years.”
Zink is also a power hitter. He batted .325 as a senior, leading the team in RBIs (27) while knocking six doubles, one triple and two home runs.
He plays showcase ball in the summer, which is how he got noticed. Zink took a visit to the Oakland City campus and loved what he saw.
Although he’s undecided on a major, Zink knows he loves playing baseball. The best aspect is the team camaraderie.
“No other sport is like baseball in that aspect,” he said.
