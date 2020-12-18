WESTPORT – Erynn Dyer scored in a variety of ways during Thursday’s home victory.
The senior guard knocked down three 3-pointers; she drained five other field goals; and she made 5-of-6 free throws.
It added up to 24 points and a career high for the South Decatur senior, who chose not to play basketball during her junior year.
The Cougars won 57-45 over Indianapolis Scencia, who played a 2-3 zone.
“A lot of action for Erynn came from creating some space off the dribble,” SD coach Tyler Johnson said. “She looked to dribble drive and knocked down a couple 3s. She played with a lot of confidence tonight. That was really good to see her show that potential.”
It was the second straight win for the Cougars (they beat Knightstown at home Monday) after they’d lost five straight.
Johnson would love to see Dyer, as well as fellow starters Loryn Pate, Lana Bell, Megan Manlief and Allison Boilanger, all click at the same time.
“We could be pretty dangerous,” he said. “Because we still quite haven’t put it all together yet, but we’re definitely working towards that.”
South (4-6) trailed the Crusaders (1-7) by three points at halftime. Johnson made some adjustments and had the Cougars bring full-court pressure.
“That kind of helped speed them up little bit,” Johnson said, “and I think they made poor choices on the offensive end. We took advantage of it. And we pushed the ball more in transition in the second half.”
The Cougars outscored the Crusaders 34-19 in the second half.
Bell scored 12 points despite being routinely covered up by the Crusaders’ zone.
Pate added seven points, while Brayley Sundal sunk a 3 and scored five points in the fourth quarter.
Dyer’s previous career high was 16 points, coming her sophomore year against another Marion County team, Indianapolis Lutheran.
Up next
South added a Saturday game to its schedule and will play Batesville (3-5). It will be varsity only and start at 6 p.m.
It’s been a long week, with finals in the classroom, so Johnson gave the girls a well-deserved day off Friday.
“They drew the long straw,” said Johnson, adding he expects the Bulldogs will play zone just like Knightstown and Scencina.
It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2011, which Batesville won 70-37.
“We just have to execute, limit some silly turnovers and not dig ourselves a hole early on,” Johnson said.
