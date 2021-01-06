MILAN – Chalk up another dominant win for the Jac-Cen-Del girls.
The Eagles stomped Milan 75-35 during Tuesday’s opening round of the Ripley County tournament. Just three days earlier they beat Shawe Memorial 75-3, which set a school record for fewest points allowed in a game.
JCD improves to 12-3, while Milan dropped to 0-9.
“Milan’s kids played hard and aggressive,” JCD coach Scott Smith said.
The Eagles led 35-9 at halftime.
Just like against Shawe, 12 players scored.
Annabelle Williams led the way with 17 points. The junior also racked up six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Reagan Hughes drained three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
Paige Ledford scored 11 points. The school’s all-time rebounds leader snagged eight caroms.
Anna Hubbard, who’s the school’s all-time blocks leader, swatted six shots.
Also scoring were Emma Newhart, Jalee Rider, Dillan Hughes, Olivia Neal, Kadee Kuhn, Kaytlin Sizemore, Desiree Sparks, Reese Obendorf and Aundrea Cullen.
Up next
The Eagles will play South Ripley in the championship at 8 p.m. Friday at Milan.
The Raiders are 7-3 and 2-0 in the Ohio River Valley Conference.
Although this game won’t count in the conference standings (the two teams will play Jan. 26 in Osgood), it’s still for a championship.
“South Ripley is well-coached and long,” Smith said. “We will have to bring our ‘A’ game to win.”
