WALDRON – Make it 31 straight sectional victories.
Jac-Cen-Del overcame a slow start in Tuesday’s sectional girls game against Oldenburg Academy before finding its stride and winning 57-21.
The Eagles have won 12 straight sectional championships and own an incredible sectional winning streak. It ranks tied for sixth all-time, only two behind Huntington North for fifth place.
Rushville owns the all-time record with 50 straight sectional wins, part of the Lions’ record 18 straight sectional championships from 1980-97.
JCD coach Scott Smith said sectional basketball is all about playing defense.
Obviously, the Eagles certainly know how to protect their basket. They forced Oldenburg Academy into 36 turnovers and allowed only six made field goals.
OA scored a bucket five minutes into the game to take a 2-0 lead. JCD responded with a 13-0 run to establish control. Annabelle Williams sank three 3-pointers to spark that run, followed by a couple buckets from Jalee Riders.
The Eagles led 25-11 at halftime.
“We played a little sporadic on offense in the first half,” Smith said. “Much credit to their defense. The second half was much better.”
The Eagles went on another big run, outscoring the Twisters 16-3 to start the third. Kadee Kuhn, Reagan Hughes, Williams and Aundrean Cullen all sank 3s, with Paige Ledford scoring buckets inside.
All 12 JCD players got at least five-minutes of action, Smith said.
Williams led the way with 14 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and six assists.
Oldenburg finishes the season 4-15.
Up next
JCD advances to Friday’s semifinal matchup with Morristown, which received a first-round bye in the random draw. The Yellow Jackets are 11-9 and have won seven straight games.
The Eagles are 21-3 and have won 11 straight games.
It will be the second meeting this season between the two schools. JCD won 53-33 Dec. 12 in Osgood.
“Now it’s just about survive and advance,” Smith said. “So happy we get to move on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.