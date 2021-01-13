OSGOOD – As the Jac-Cen-Del girls walked to the locker room at halftime Tuesday night, they trailed Lawrenceburg 25-19.
The second half was a different story. The Eagles exploded for 43 points and knocked off the visiting Tigers 62-52.
“We overcame a slow start in the first quarter and some early foul trouble,” JCD coach Scott Smith said. “We did a great job using our strengths in the second half to get a big win over a very good Lawrenceburg squad who has beaten us the last three years.”
Jac-Cen-Del improved to 14-3, while Lawrenceburg fell to 10-6.
Senior forward Paige Ledford had a monster game, scoring 24 points and hauling in 16 rebounds. It was her 11th double-double this season.
Ledford snagged six offensive boards while also making five steals.
Anna Hubbard also helped clean the glass, grabbing 10 rebounds. She also swatted three shots and scored a point.
Kadee Kuhn got hot from the perimeter and knocked down four 3-pointers. The senior tied her season high of 14 points, matching her effort in the previous game.
Annabelle Williams also cracked double figures, finishing with 12 points. Williams and Kuhn each recorded four assists.
Also chipping in points were Aundrea Cullen with five, Jalee Rider with four and Reagan Hughes with two.
JCD outscored Lawrenceburg 22-12 in the third quarter and 21-15 in the fourth.
The Tigers won last year’s meeting 70-45.
Up next
The Eagles, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, have two games on tap this weekend. They’ll host Southwestern (Shelby) (8-5) on Friday, before traveling to Greensburg (8-4) on Saturday.
