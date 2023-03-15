Only eight teams remain in the Class A boys basketball tournament. One of those is Jac-Cen-Del. The Eagles soared to the regional title with a 61-59 victory over No. 6 Bethesda Christian.
This week pits the Eagles (18-9) against Rock Creek Academy (11-14) in the noon game at the Washington Semistate Saturday. No. 8 Indianapolis Lutheran (17-7) takes on No. 4 Loogootee (20-7) in the opening game at 10 a.m. The winners will battle for the semistate title at 8 p.m.
Rock Creek rebounded from a rough stretch during the regular season in which the Lions lost nine games in a row. Rock Creek now has a 5-game win streak heading into Saturday’s semistate.
JCD is on an 8-game win streak. The Eagles closed the regular season winning six of their final seven games.
Offensively, the Eagles averages 53.3 points per game. The Lions average 54.6 ppg.
Devin Grieshop leads the Eagles in scoring at 14.3 ppg. Matt Dickman also averages in double figures at 12.2 ppg. Seth Drockelman averages 8.6 ppg. Clark Dwenger is next for JCD at 5.3 ppg.
Dickman leads the Eagles on the boards with 6.0 rebounds per game. Grieshop pulls down 5.1 rpg. Dwenger averages 3.9 rpg.
Drockelman shoots 35 percent from 3-point range. Dickman and Johnny Newhart both shoot 30 percent from beyond the arc.
The Lions’ height advantage over most teams has been a big factor this year. Against New Washington in the regional, Rock Creek had five players 6-foot tall or taller. Senior Marial Diper is 6-11. Fellow senior Jaleb Treat is a solid 6-7. Senior Keajuan Beco is 6-3. Memphis Jackson is 6-1. Zion Mitchell is 6-3 and Garrett Gulliion is 6-0. New Washington had just one.
JCD will be able to counter that height with 6-7 Grieshop, 6-5 Dickman, 6-4 Dwenger, 6-3 Landon Kohlman and 6-1 Seth Drockelman.
In the regional championship win (first in program history) over New Washington, Diper tallied 29 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. As a team, the Lions won the battle on the glass 42-19. Lions senior Jaleb Treat added 16 points and senior point guard Ladarius Wallace dropped in 12 points, including a pair of bombs.
The Lions started the season 2-11, but found a way to put it all together at the end of the season. Rock Creek won a nail-bitter in the sectional final over Bordon. Rock Creek’s Wallace found Beco for a jumper in the final second to left the Lions to a 47-46 victory and the sectional title.
Wallace leads the Lions in scoring at 11.9 ppg and in assists at 3.1 apg. Treat averages 11.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 1.9 apg.
These two teams went 1-2 against common opponents. Rock Creek fell to Jennings County 89-45 and to Southwestern (Hanover) 77-69. The Lions defeated Trinity Lutheran 59-44.
JCD fell to Jennings County 64-40 and to Southwestern (Hanover) 51-46. The Eagles defeated Trinity Lutheran 56-38.
