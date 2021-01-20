VEVAY – Another tremendous defensive effort has Jac-Cen-Del’s girls one step closer to a conference title.
The Eagles went on the road Tuesday to knock off Switzerland County 48-25. The Pacers failed to score double figures in any quarter and were held five points below their previous season-low total.
“Defensive effort was great over a very good conference foe,” JCD coach Scott Smith said.
Jac-Cen-Del improved to 17-3 overall and 3-0 in the Ohio River Valley Conference. Switzerland County dropped to 14-4 and 2-1.
The Eagles led 13-3 after the first quarter and 21-12 at halftime. They dominated the second half, outscoring the Pacers 27-13.
Annabelle Williams had a tremendous all-around game. The junior led the team with 15 points and seven assists, and she was second with five rebounds and three steals.
Fellow junior Jalee Rider was next with 12 points. She nabbed a team-high five steals.
Kadee Kuhn scored all nine points from 3-point range. She also grabbed four boards and made two steals.
Paige Ledford gave the Eagles second- or third chance opportunities, grabbing eight offensive boards. Overall, the senior hauled in 12 rebounds to go with nine points.
Up next
JCD will play Thursday at Rising Sun (3-13, 1-3 ORVC).
After that, only two more conference games remain before sectionals. The Eagles will play South Ripley, which is tied atop the standings with the Eagles, before closing out the regular season against Southwestern (Hanover).
