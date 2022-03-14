MARTINSVILLE - The Jac-Cen-Del Eagles won the regional title on Saturday with victories over Bloomfield and Indianapolis Lutheran.
In the semifinal game, No. 10 JCD knocked off No. 8 Bloomfield 63-54.
Caleb Simon led the Eagles with 25 points. Wyatt Day was also in double figures with 14 points. Devin Grieshop and Matt Dickman both had seven points. Justin Swinney added five points followed by Ryan Wilson three and Nathan Hoffman two.
In the regional championship game, JCD defeated No. 9 Lutheran 71-54.
Day connected on 13-of-16 free throws en route to a game high 30 points. Simon added 14 points and Swinney had 10 points. Dickman finished with eight points followed by Grieshop seven and Wilson two.
The Eagles are returning to the Final Four and the semistate for the first time since 2009.
JCD (22-5) is matched up against Class No. 2 North Daviess (25-3) in Saturday's Seymour Semistate. North Daviess, coached by Rushville graduate Brent Dalrymple, won the regional at Loogootee with a 38-37 win over Edinburgh and 43-32 win over Borden.
