CROTHERSVILLE - Nine walks and 16 hits helped Jac-Cen-Del's baseball team produce 27 runs Monday.
The Eagles exploded for nine runs in the first inning, eight in the second and eight in the third to take a 25-0 advantage, going on to beat Crothersville 27-2 in five innings.
Nate Scoggins (double, two singles), Corey Hughes (double, two singles), TJ Menchhofer (two singles) Morgan Sutton (two singles), Cam Gehl (two singles), Justin Swinney (double), Nate Scoggins (double), Alex Crum and Damon Hughes led the offensive onslaught.
Crum got the win, striking out five in two innings. Hughes and Swinney combined for seven strikeouts in relief.
The Eagles improved to 7-3 overall and 3-1 in the Ohio River Valley Conference ahead of Wednesday's game at Southwestern (Hanover).
