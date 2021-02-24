RISING SUN – Jac-Cen-Del will play for a conference championship on Friday.
The Eagles improved to 5-0 in the Ohio River Valley Conference after winning 76-55 Tuesday at Rising Sun. They’re 15-6 overall.
Caleb Simson scored 23 points in Tuesday’s victory. Cameron Gehl added 12 and Damon Hughes netted 11.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Christian Comer (five), Will Neal (four), Matt Dickman (four), Luke Comer (three), Dylan Hogg (three) and Landon Turner (two).
Rising Sun slid to 5-10 overall and 2-4 in the ORVC.
South Ripley (19-1, 5-0 ORVC) comes to Osgood on Friday.
The Raiders, who are ranked No. 5 in 2A, have two wins over the Eagles this season: 71-57 in November and 85-53 in early January. Both of those games were played in Versailles.
