OSGOOD – Jac-Cen-Del's baseball team split a pair of home games over the weekend. The Eagles earned a conference win over Southwestern (Hanover) 11-10 on Friday before losing 7-2 Saturday to South Central.
Damon Hughes drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Eagles the walk-off win Friday. He went 2-for-4 to lead the team in hits.
Pitchers for both teams struggled to find the zone, issuing a combined 22 walks. Cam Gehl got the win in relief of Nate Scoggins.
The Eagles managed only four hits in Saturday's loss, coming from Corey Hughes, Brady Borgman, TJ Menchhofer and Scoggins.
Junior Jacob Jines took the loss, allowing six hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.
Up next
JCD (9-6, 5-1 Ohio River Valley Conference) was slated to play Monday at South Ripley (8-4, 5-1 ORVC) in a showdown between the top teams in the conference.
