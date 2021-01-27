OSGOOD – Paige Ledford reached another milestone, while Desiree Sparks set career-highs in scoring and rebounding, helping Jac-Cen-Del win a huge conference game Tuesday.
The Eagles took down South Ripley 57-41, sealing at least a share of the Ohio River Valley Conference championship.
It’s their fourth straight title, seventh in the past eight years, and 10th in 20 years under coach Scott Smith.
The Raiders focused on stopping the Ledford, the Eagles’ leading scorer, but she got some help.
“She did a good job looking for her teammates,” JCD coach Scott Smith said, “and they did a great job picking up the scoring. Free-throw shooting was phenomenal.”
Sparks scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Her previous career-highs were 12 and 10. The junior forward knocked down 12-of-15 free throw attempts.
The Eagles shot 37 percent from the field, but made up for it at the line. They sank 25-of-29 free throws. Annabelle Williams was perfect in all eight of her attempts.
Ledford was held to four points, well below her average of 16 per game. However, she had the best rebounding game of her four-year career.
Ledford snagged 20 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass. Already the school’s all-time leading rebounder, she now has 1,014 career rebounds.
Only 13 players are known to have reached 1,000 career rebounds in Indiana girls basketball history. Ledford ranks 11th all-time, and needs 62 more to crack the top 10.
Jalee Rider scored 14 points, while Williams added 12. Williams led the team with five assists and snagged eight rebounds.
Jac-Cen-Del is now 19-3 overall and 5-0 in the ORVC. They Eagles have won nine straight and 17 of their last 18.
It was their second win this season against the Raiders (13-5, 4-1), also beating them in the championship of the Ripley County tournament.
Up next
JCD wraps up regular season play Thursday when Southwestern (Hanover) comes to Osgood. The Rebels are 12-6 overall and 3-2 in the conference.
After that, the Eagles will turn their attention to sectional. They’ll take on Oldenburg Academy at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the opening game of the Waldron Sectional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.