GREENSBURG – With 11 runs through the first three innings, North Decatur knocked off Knightstown 11-1 Thursday in softball action.
North scored five runs in the first, highlighted by the two-run hit by Keisha Crosland.
Haley Arthur got the win for North. The lefty surrendered one run on three hits over five innings, striking out 12.
Brider took the loss for Knightstown. She went four innings, allowing 11 runs on 11 hits and striking out two.
North racked up 11 hits. Crosland, Sarah Swain, Kaylin Muckerheide and Kacie Ogden all had multiple hits for North. Morgan Stanley stole three bases.
