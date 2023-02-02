RUSHVILLE - Franklin County grabbed a 13-4 lead over Batesville after the first quarter of the sectional game Wednesday at Rushville. The Lady Wildcats made the early lead stand up, advancing past the Lady Bulldogs 51-39.
Batesville's season comes to an end with a 12-11 record. Franklin County improves to 16-6 and will face Rushville (12-13) in the second semifinal Friday at Rushville. Lawrenceburg (11-12) faces Connersville (9-14) in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday.
Nicole Mears led Franklin County in the first quarter with six points. Kassidy Schell added four points as the Lady Wildcats led by nine after one quarter. Batesville's four points came on an Emma Weiler 3-pointer and free throw by Sophie Gesell.
Both teams scored 11 points in the second quarter. Lydia Haskamp scored four points for Batesville. Weiler hit another 3-pointer and Gesell added a traditional three point play for the Lady Bulldogs. Schell scored four points for the Lady Wildcats and Bailey Kaiser knocked down a 3-pointer.
At the half, Batesville trailed Franklin County 24-15.
A 3-pointer by Franklin County's Schell and bucket by Macy Crain pushed the lead to 29-15 to open the third quarter. Batesville cut the deficit to nine with a traditional three point play from Alyson Peters and two free throws by Weiler.
Franklin County answered with a 3-point bomb from Josie Rolfes and bucket by Schell. After Batesville cut the deficit to 11, Franklin County scored the final five points of the quarter to lead 41-25 heading to the fourth quarter.
Batesville fought back to close the deficit to 43-32 on a free throw by Claire Saner and to 47-37 on a Haskamp free throw, but that was as close as the Lady Bulldogs could get. Franklin County advanced with the 11-point victory.
Batesville was led by Gesell with 10 points. Weiler finished with eight points followed by Haskamp seven, Saner seven, Peters four, Marlee Obermeyer two and Cory Deputy one.
Schell led all scorers with 20 points for Franklin County. Rolfes added 11 points followed by Mears nine, Macy Crain eight and Kaiser three.
