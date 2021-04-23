ST. LEON - Greensburg's tennis team suffered a 5-0 loss Thursday at East Central.
The doubles teams put up hard-fought battles, coach Katrina Peters said. Both won the first set before losing the next two.
Mollie Pumphrey and Abigail Hoeing took the first set 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. But East Central won the second 6-3 and the third 6-4.
Janae Comer and Hailey Duerstock won the first set 6-1 and appeared like they might improve to 8-0 together. However, the lost the second 4-6 and the third 1-6.
East Central handily took the three singles matches, losing only five games combined.
The Pirates dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference.
JV action
The junior varsity players earned three wins. Morgan Cain won 6-2 at singles.
Claire Nobbe and Anne Pumphrey won a pair of doubles matches, taking them 6-2 and 6-0.
Up next
The Pirates will be on the road again, playing at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Jennings County.
