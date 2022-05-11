AURORA - The EIAC track and field teams meet at South Dearborn for the annual EIAC meet. East Central and Batesville claimed the team titles.
For the girls, East Central rolled to the title with 186 points. Batesville was second with 112 followed by Greensburg 88, Lawrenceburg 71, Connersville 53.5, Rushville 45, Franklin County 38.5 and South Dearborn 27.
For the boys, Batesville scored 127-33 to win the team title. Lawrenceburg was second with 94.5, just edging Connersville with 93. Franklin County was fourth with 64.33 followed by Rushville 64, South Dearborn 62.33, East Central 58 and Greensburg 53.5.
Greensburg's Elizabeth Mitchell won the 200 with a time of :26.56.
Greensburg's Emarie Jackson set a new EIAC meet record in winning the shot put with a distance of 43-0.75. Jackson also won the championship in the discus with a distance of 122.5.
Greensburg's Matthew Stewart won the 100 in :11.20.
Batesville's Benjamin Moster won the 800 in 2:00.78; the 1600 in 4:35.15; the 4x400 relay with Daren Smith, Vonley Hund and Eli Pierson in 3:33.96; and the 4x800 relay with Evan Loichinger, Isaac Trossman and Daren Smith with a time of 8:24.94.
Rushville's Kyle Stanley was the EIAC champion in the 3200 with a time of 10:13.09.
Top 4 in each event
Girls 100: 1. Thornton, Lucy (Law) :12.98, 2. Graf, Anna (EC) :13.03, 3. Cantrell, Natalie (SD) :13.23, 4. Edwards, Rylee (EC) :13.28
Girls 200: 1. Mitchell, Elizabeth (G) :26.56,2. Thornton, Lucy (L) :26.94,3. Edwards, Rylee (EC) :26.97,4. Pohlman, Madelyn (B) :27.27
Girls 400: 1. Seeley, Katelyn (C) 1:00.95, 2. Olsen, Katie (B) 1:02.30, 3. Manford, Morgan (L)1:02.71, 4. Smith, Genevieve (G) 1:04.17
Girls 800: 1. Campbell, Rachel (EC) 2:24.35,2. Raver, Kaylie (B) 2:27.27,3. Dixon, RayKya (C) 2:29.16,4. Gindling, Ashtyn (EC) 2:29.77
Girls 1600: 1. McDonald, Anabelle (EC) 5:29.96, 2. Pinckley, Lily (B) 5:41.97, 3. Bedel, Kaylynn (B) 5:48.71, 4. Mangels, Emily 12 Greensburg 5:58.88
Girls 3200: 1. Hartley, Emma (EC) 12:20.58, 2. Pinckley, Lily (B) 12:27.57, 3. Brewer, Addie (B) 12:51.85, 4. Weiler, Emma (B) 12:59.41
Girls 100 hurdles: 1. Fox, Hope (EC) 15.41, 2. Mitchell, Elizabeth (G) 15.49, 3. Sierra, Megan (EC) 16.06, 4. Routhier, Katelyn (SD) 17.11
Girls 300 hurdles: 1. Fox, Hope (EC) :47.73, 2. Moster, Ella (B) :50.53, 3. Krodel, Lily (R) :50.80, 4. Haycock, Kayla (G) :50.98
Girls 4x100 relay: 1. East Central :50.26, 2. Batesville :51.65, 3. Franklin County :51.80, 4. Lawrenceburg :51.84
Girls 4x400 relay: 1. East Central 4:10.77, 2. Batesville 4:18.51, 3. Connersville 4:19.20, 4. Lawrenceburg 4:19.59
Girls 4x800 relay: 1. East Central 10:04.57, 2. Batesville 10:10.87, 3. Greensburg 10:59.79, 4. Lawrenceburg 11:34.21
Girls high jump: 1. Hill, Ellie (EC) 5-04, 2. Bruns, Jenna (FC) 5-00, 3. Sierra, Megan EC) 4-10, 4. Hinkle, Ivy (L)4-10.00 5
Girls pole vault: 1. Sudhoff, Brooke (C) 10-00, 2. Tush, Cyndi (R) 9-06, 3. Wilhelm, Emma (EC) 9-00, 4. Phillips, Amalea (G) 8-06
Girls long jump: 1. Hill, Ellie (EC) 17-00.25, 2. Fox, Hope (EC) 14-10.75, 3. Harper, Audrey (FC) 14-00.50, 4. Rosenburger, Emma (FC) 13-10
Girls shop put: 1. Jackson, Emarie (g) 43-00.75, 2. Lawler, Jenna (R) 36-04.50, 3. Grimes, Olivia (G) 34-10.25, 4. Steuer, Molly 11 (L) 34-10
Girls discus: 1. Jackson, Emarie (G) 122-05, 2. Wilhelm, Jill 12 (EC) 116-07, 3. Grimes, Olivia (G) 105-09, 4. Steuer, Molly (L) 98-08
Boys 100: 1. Stewart, Matthew (G) :11.20, 2. Patel, Dahya (L) :11.28, 3. Pierson, Eli (B) :11.36, 4. Schatzle, Jacob (FC) :11.39
Boys 200: 1. Stortz, Christian (FC) :22.81, 2. Pierson, Eli (B) :22.83, 3. Combs, Brayden (L) :23.02, 4. Rinear, Jack (EC) :23.20
Boys 400: 1. Stortz, Christian (FC) :51.37, 2. Pierson, Eli (B) :52.18, 3. Smith, Daren (B) :52.78, 4. Tague, Carter (R) :53.58
Boys 800: 1. Moster, Benjamin (B) 2:00.78, 2. Baker, Owen (C) 2:05.45, 3. Scruggs, Nakia (SD) 2:06.45, 4. Hensley, Gabriel (L) 2:09.42
Boys 1600: 1. Moster, Benjamin (B) 4:35.15, 2. Stanley, Kyle (R) 4:39.72, 3. Loichinger, Ean (B) 4:47.10, 4. Schumann, Easton (SD) 4:55.70
Boys 3200: 1. Stanley, Kyle (R) 10:13.09, 2. Chapman, Jake (B) 10:26.89, 3. Loichinger, Ean (B) 10:36.14, 4. Hatton, Bradyn (EC) 10:51.14
Boys 110 hurdles: 1. Sweet, Parker (C) :15.12, 2. Thornton, Luke (L) :16.19, 3. Hamilton, Deacon (B) :16.21, 4. Horsnby, Blaine (C) :16.35
Boys 300 hurdles: 1. Sweet, Parker (C) :42.41, 2. Thornton, Luke (L) :43.01, 3. Pohlman, Gage (B) :43.33, 4. Cassidy, Corbin (SD) :44.70
Boys 4x100 relay:1. Lawrenceburg :44.18, 2. Connersville :44.65, 3. South Dearborn :45.91, 4. Batesville :46.19
Boys 4x400 relay:1. Batesville 3:33.96, 2. Connersville 3:35.43, 3. Lawrenceburg 3:35.58, 4. Franklin County 3:37.20
Boys 4x800 relay:1. Batesville 8:24.94, 2. Connersville 8:38.32, 3. South Dearborn 8:45.24, 4. East Central 8:46.16
Boys high jump: 1. Cox, Chad (FC) 6-07, 2. Sharpshair, Kasey (L) 6-03, 3. Dyer, Trenton (R) 5-10, 4. Thompson, Dylan (R) 5-10
Boys pole vault: 1. Jones, Brayden (C) 12-00, 2. Stewart, Matthew (G) 11-09, 3. Murphy, Alex (B)11-09, 4. Johnson, Bowden (EC) 11-06
Boys long jump: 1. Schatzle, Jacob (FC) 20-09.25, 2. Tague, Carter (R) 20-02.50, 3. Rinear, Jack (EC) 20-00.50, 4. DeBoard, Carter (C) 19-04.75
Boys shot put: 1. Maxwell, Leo (EC) 59-07.50, 2. Meek, Evan 12 (SD) 52-00.50, 3. Scheumann, Lucas (G) 49-07.50, 4. Biddinger, Tyler (G) 48-02
Boys discus: 1. Maxwell, Leo (EC) 179-05, 2. Meek, Evan (SD) 147-02, 3. Hamilton, Chase (B) 134-09, 4. Biddinger, Tyler (G) 132-06
