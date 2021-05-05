BROOKVILLE - The Rushville boys track team headed to Franklin County on Tuesday evening to compete in a three team meet with East Central. The athletes battled through intermittent rain throughout the meet, but were able to successfully complete all events and produce some good results, according to Coach Jim Marlatt.
East Central won a close meet with a score of 66.5 followed by Franklin County 64.5 and Rushville 36.
In the field, Jacob Hampton set a new season best in the pole vault by clearing 9-0 with Brody Miller also clearing 8-0.
Joe Sheehan placed fourth in the shot put with a distance of 41-4 with Eli McGrath, Austin Vance, Nick Pavey, Dominick Evans, and Bryton Grizzell also competing. Sheehan also led the throwers in the discus with a distance of 93-7 with McGrath, A. Vance, Pavey, Evans, and Grizzell also throwing.
Carter Tague and Aedan Muench-Bender also competed in the high jump and long jump respectively.
On the track, the 4x800 team of Keith Bacon, Ryan Schindler, and Adam Bousman set a new season best time of 8:58 to finish in third place with the team of Jonathan Starke, Shepard Cupp, Tuff Tackett, and Heath Barada also competing.
Caleb Rector finished fourth in the 110m hurdles with a time of :19.98 with Brian Simmermon and Ashton Reece also running.
Jake Vance took second place in the 100 with a time of :11.55 with Harper Miller, Colton Griffith, Jayden Roosa, Hayden Miller, Benjamin Means, Tristan Norris, and Chase Woolf also competing.
Kyle Stanley and Caleb Krodel finished first and second in the 1600 with times of 4:52 and 5:09 with Sam Sterrett also running.
The 4x100 team of H. Miller, Roosa, Griffith, and J. Vance finished third with a time of :47.89 while the team of Norris, Woolf, Means, and B. Miller also competed.
Carter Tague finished second in the 400 with a time of :54.93 with Josiah Hay and Sam Barada also running.
Rector returned to finish fourth in the 300m hurdles with a time of :49.69 with Reece and Simmermon also running.
Keith Bacon and Charlie Sterrett took first and second in the 800 with times of 2:13 and 2:16 with Heath Barada and Jonathan Starke also setting season best times in the event.
J. Vance returned to finish second in the 200 with a season best time of :23.98 with H. Miller finishing in fourth place and Woolf, Tackett, D.Evans, Means, and Muench-Bender also competing.
Stanley returned to finish first in the 3200 with a time of 10:52 with Krodel finishing third in 11:11 and Schindler also running.
The 4x400 team of Bacon, Bousman, J. Hay, and Tague finished third with a time of 3:51 and the team of S. Barada, Rector, Starke, and C. Sterrett also competing.
"The conditions tonight were challenging. The rain made surfaces slick and parts of the meet uncomfortable. But it was good to be able to get the meet in, compete, and have some fun. These are two schools we will face again next week at the EIAC meet, but they provided good competition to push our athletes to get better tonight. I'm looking forward to better weather later this week and next," Coach Marlatt said.
The Lions season record now stands at 5-11.
The Rushville track teams will celebrate Senior Night on Thursday hosting Tri and Union County. Rushville will also host the EIAC Championship Meet on Tuesday.
-Information provided.
