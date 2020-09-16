BATESVILLE – The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team hosted EIAC foe East Central on Tuesday. In the varsity match, East Central won 25-14, 19-25, 25-17 and 25-19.
In the junior varsity game, East Central won the first set 25-20. East Central also took the second set 25-19. Kaitlyn Sarringhaus led the team in serving going 16-for-16. Maggie Wilson led in serve receives and Kaylie Raver had the most assists with five.
The freshman team split sets. East Central won 25-16 in the first set and Batesville won with a score of 25-13 in the second set. Kaylin Hinners was the lead server going 13-for-13. Isabelle Wonnell led in serve receive as well as kills having three on the night. Kaylie Raver led the team in assists with six.
Information provided
