BROOKVILLE - Brook Hill Golf Course was the host for the annual EIAC golf tournament Saturday.
By a difference of just three strokes, East Central won the conference team championship with a total of 326. Connersville finished second with 329. Greensburg took third place with 333. Batesville was fourth with 343 followed by Lawrenceburg 349, Franklin County 365, Rushville 378 and South Dearborn 411.
East Central's Devin McFarland was the EIAC medalist with a (37-37) 74.
Greensburg was led by Parker Phillips with (38-42) 80. Colten Schroeder was next for the Pirates with (40-42) 82. Jack McKinsey finished with (42-43) 85. Abe Tebbe had (45-43) 86 and Hunter Springmeyer finished with (43-43) 86.
Leo Moody led the way for Batesville with (38-45) 83. Jackson Day had (39-45) 84. Alec Bunsimeier finished with (41-45) 86. Jackson Wanstrath had (40-50) 90. Kyle Williamson finished with (51-55) 106.
Rushville was led by Sam Smith with (43-29) 82. Jack Laker was next for the Lions with (43-42) 85. Devin Richardson had (50-54) 104. Jensen Smith finished with (48-59) 107 and Cameron Jackman had (49-63) 112.
