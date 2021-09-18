ST. LEON – The Lady Lions traveled to EIAC foe East Central on Wednesday. The Lady Trojans posted the 10-0 victory.
Starters for Rushville tonight included freshmen Macy Jo Seyfferle, Railyn Combs, Cheyann Lower, Brooke Means, Izzy Pavey, Kelley Stanley; juniors Izzy Wilson, Haley Shoffner, Hannah Selby; and seniors Savanah Snow and Kylee Macy. The combination of the defensive line of Means, Wilson, Selby, Snow, Pavey, Stanley, and Combs held East Central for nine offside calls. Keeper Seyfferle had 14 saves for the Lady Lions.
Head Coach Kallie Peterman said, “Tonight was a great night to get our younger girls some experience on the game field. By the end of the first half, I could really see a huge difference in some of our players’ confidence. Senior Kylee Macy had an awesome game tonight as well as our keeper Macy Jo Seyfferle. Despite the scoreboard, we had many small victories tonight on the field and I’m proud of the way our girls handle a challenge.”
Freshman Cheyann Lower said, “I think that it was a good game to be able to learn more skills. I like how we stayed together as a team and didn’t break down. Even though we lost, I am still very proud that we went out there and gave it our all.”
Freshman Brooke Means added, “We fought hard. We started to see the triangles and cut off the passing paths to give the other team less shooting opportunities.”
Freshman Kelley Stanley said, “We had very high leveled players running against us. We still managed to keep our heads up and play our hardest even though we could’ve very easily just given up. Instead, we stood our ground and fought for the ball.”
Senior Savanah Snow said, “The girls were communicating well both on an off the field. Those who were not playing in the game were keeping an eye out and a positive attitude. Our goalie was absolutely rocking it in the box.”
Senior Kylee Macy said, “Even though we knew East Central was a hard team, we fought to the very end of the game. We never gave up, even if we were down. Players adapted to new positions tonight very well when they haven’t played that position before.”
Rushville hosts Greensburg at 9:45 a.m. Saturday for the Battle of the Ball and Senior Night.
Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.