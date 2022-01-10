GREENSBURG – The EIAC swim teams met at Greensburg for the annual conference meet on Saturday. East Central won the team trophy for the boys and the girls.
For the boys, East Central tallied 435 points for first place. Batesville was second with 229 followed by Greensburg 196, Connersville 153, South Dearborn 94 and Lawrenceburg 24.
For the girls, East Central took top team honors with 317. Connersville was second with 282 followed by Batesville 192, Lawrenceburg 155, Greensburg 131 and South Dearborn 104.
GREENSBURG
“Our kids swam great today. We had 100% season best times. In other words, every swim that every kid did today was their best this season. I don’t know if we’ve ever had that happen in a single meet.....if so, it’s extremely rare. Most of those swims were lifetime bests. We were missing one of our boys who is a big contributor to our team and we were still able to finish third closely behind Batesville. It was a great day for the Greensburg swim program,” Coach Josh Hawkins said.
Greensburg’s 200 medley relay team of Jake Taylor, Matthew Reynolds, Christopher Mains and William Everroad finished third.
In the 200 freestyle, Jess Williams was fifth and Tori Gauck was 11th. For the boys, Tristen Hostetler placed third.
In the 200 individual medley, Lilly Corya finished fifth with Bekah Porter sixth. For the boys, Jacob Hawkins was fourth followed by Mains fifth and Taylor seventh.
Emarie Jackson was fifth for the Lady Pirates in the 50 freestyle. Alex Walden and Everroad was 10 for the Pirates.
In the 200 butterfly, Hawkins touched second with Walden fourth.
In the 100 freestyle, Jackson took third with Porter sixth and Gauck 13th. For the boys, Reynolds was sixth and Everroad was 12th.
Williams took fifth place for the Lady Pirates in the 500 freestyle. For the boys, Mains was fifth and Hostetler was sixth.
The Lady Pirates’ 200 freestyle relay team of Porter, Jackson, Corya and Williams finished third. For the Pirates, the team of Hawkins, Hostetler, Reynolds and Walden placed third.
Taylor took fourth in the 100 backstroke.
In the 100 breaststroke, Corya was fourth for the Lady Pirates and Reynolds was seventh for the Pirates.
The Lady Pirates 400 freestyle relay team of Jackson, Williams, Corya and Porter took third. The Pirates’ 400 relay team of Hawkins, Hostetler, Mains and Walden finished third.
BATESVILLE
Overall, the Bulldogs swam extremely well and were able to come home with second and third in the boy’s and girl’s competitions, respectively.
“I don’t even have the words to describe my feelings about the meet. But overjoyed, excited and shocked are a few,” head coach Greg McMullen said. “This is the ninth overall EIAC meet I’ve been a part of (four as an athlete; now five as coach) and the energy from this meet is always something that blows me away.”
The Bulldogs came out and out performed their seed times in nearly every relay event and had huge drops across multiple events resulting in 26 personal bests and six season best times.
“We knew we had a ton of potential to swim fast and put up near season best times, but nearly 70% of our swims being a season best (or better) is just an incredible feat,” Coach McMullen added.
Some of the biggest swims came from the Bulldog’s freshman class as Isabel Raab, after an early DQ in the 200 IM, came back from that swim to place sixth in the 100 Fly. Completing a 3-for-3 podium effort in the event. She was also a member of the 200 Freestyle relay that finished in fifth with fellow Freshman Averi Jones, and Juniors Ava Obermeyer and Madelyn Pohlman.
Maria Lopez led the team individually with a third in the 100 Fly and fourth in the 200 IM, and also swam in the third-place and fourth-place finishing 200 Medley and 400 Free relay.
On the boy’s side of the meet, the Bulldogs swam to an overall finish of second, tying last year’s placement. The meet was tightly contested through the 50 freestyle between Greensburg and Batesville where they were tied. Greensburg briefly took the lead until later in the meet where Batesville seemed to catch a stride with two second place finishes leading the way in the 100 (Will Johnson) and 500 Free (Sean Callahan), 200 Freestyle Relay (Johnson, VanSickle, J. Shroder, M. Tekulve) and 100 Breaststroke (Ben Moster).
“Our gentleman found a way to to dig deep and make those second place finishes happen,” Coach McMullen said. “Will was able to come away with a PR in the 100 Free (49.28), Sean lowered his best 500 Free and our 200 Free Relay hung in for a great race. We couldn’t have asked for a better meet to showcase our racing capabilities. We’ll continue training for our sectional meet and see what we can put together come February.”
BULLDOG TOP FINISHERS Boys
200 Medley Relay (2nd) — Sean Callahan, Ben Moster, Ciaran Tyrer, Joseph Shroder
200 Free — Sean Callahan (2nd)
200 IM — Benjamin Moster (2nd)
50 Free — Will Johnson (2nd)
100 Fly — Ciaran Tyrer (3rd)
100 Free — Johnson (2nd)
500 Free — Callahan (2nd)
200 Free Relay (2nd) — Johnson, Derek VanSickle, Matt Tekulve, J. Shroder
100 Breast — Moster (3rd)
400 Free Relay (2nd) — Tyrer, Moster, Callahan, Johnson
Girls
200 Medley Relay (3rd) — Taylor Blanton, Sarah Bedel, Maria Lopez, Lilly Wonnell
200 IM — Lopez (4th)
50 Free — Ava Obermeyer (6th)
100 Fly — Maria Lopez (3rd), Wonnell (4th), Isabel Raab (6th)
200 Free Relay (5th) — Obermeyer, Averi Jones, Madelyn Pohlman, I. Raab
100 Back — Blanton (3rd)
400 Free Relay (4th) — Obermeyer, Lily Gellenbeck, Wonnell, Lopez
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.