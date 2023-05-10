BATESVILLE – The Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference held its annual track and field meet at Batesville Tuesday. East Central was the big winner on the night, taking home both the girls and boys team titles.
For the girls, the Lady Trojans finished with 166.8 points to claim the title. Batesville placed second with 126.5 followed by Lawrenceburg 88.3, Connersville 63.5, Greensburg 60, Franklin County 57, Rushville 41.8 and South Dearborn 20.
For the boys, East Central took top honors with 148 points. Connersville was second with 122 followed by Greensburg 71.5, South Dearborn 69.5, Rushville 68, Batesville 60, Franklin County 44.5 and Lawrenceburg 40.5.
Greensburg had four event conference champions on the night. Emarie Jackson was a double winner with first place in the shot put (46-7) and in the discus (135-0). Both winning distances set new stadium and conference records.
Greensburg’s Tyler Biddinger won the shot put for the boys with a distance of 50-0.
Greensburg’s Jake Hawkins won the 1600 in 4:43
Batesville had five individual event champions.
Ava Hanson won the high jump at 5-0. Kaylynn Bedel won the 3200 in 12:04.52. Ayden Eckstein took the boys high jump with a height of 6-3. Hudson Kohlman won the pole vault at 11-0 and Jake Chapman won the 3200 for the boys in 10:00.38.
Rushville’s Cyndi Tush won the pole vault with a height of 10-0.
Complete results can be found at https://in.milesplit.com/results.
Local results
(Event, Result, Name, Place)
GREENSBURG
Girls
100: 13.59 Genevieve Smith 10th; 14.78 Sierra Coughlin 16th
200: 27.55 Genevieve Smith 5th; 30.44 Sierra Coughlin 15th
400: 1:02.16 Genevieve Smith 5th; 1:08.34 Leah West 12th
800: 2:36.39 Sarah Stapp 5th; 2:41.58 Tori Gauck 8th
1600: 6:21.74 Hannah Crowell 7th; 6:22.96 Allyson Foster 9th
3200: 13:56.35 Hannah Crowell 8th; 14:22.10 Tiffani Gramman 11th
300 hurdles: 57.34 Malana Kramer 12th
4X100 relay: 56.95 8th
4X400 relay: 4:31.40 6th
4X800 relay: 11:19.18 7th
High jump: 4-10 Leah West 4th
Long jump: 14-6 Samantha Smith 10th; 13-9.75 Ava Wilmer 14th
Pole vault: 7-6 Ava Wilmer 7th
Discus: 135-0 Emarie Jackson 1st; 117-10 Olivia Grimes 3rd
Shot put: 46-7 Emarie Jackson 1st; 34-6 Olivia Grimes 4th
Boys
100: 11.99 Owen Meadows 12th; 12.41 Grainger Maxwell 15th
200: 24.17 Joey Yake 9th; 24.25 Carson Kilgore 10th
400: 52.58 Joey Yake 4th; 59.45 Grainger Maxwell 14th
800: 2:12.87 Jake Hawkins 8th; 2:12.97 Cameron Schwartz 9th
1600: 4:43.40 Jake Hawkins 1st; 4:44.59 Joe Hawkins 3rd
3200: 10:05.59 Joe Hawkins 2nd; 10:14.65 Thomas Gorman 3rd
110 hurdles: 19.75 Carson Miller 13th; 20.05 Jacob Howell 14th
300 hurdles: 45.81 Wyatt Clifford 9th; 46.79 Jacob Howell 11th
4X100 relay: 47.48 8th
4X400 relay: 3:39.78 4th
4X800 relay: 8:58.78 8th
High jump: 5-8 Blake Collins 6th
Long jump: 18-2 Owen Meadows 9th
Pole vault: 9-6 Landin Shepherd 6th
Discus: 131-0 Tyler Biddinger 2nd; 112-9 Elijah Moore 11th
Shot put: 50-0 TYLER BIDDINGER 1st; 46-6 Elliott Weber 3rd
BATESVILLE
Girls
100: 13.34 Madelyn Pohlman 8th; 13.44 Madelyn Pohlman 7th; 13.73 Lizzy Nobbe 12th
200:27.76 Kamryn Dozier 6th; 27.84 Madelyn Pohlman 7th
400: 1:00.76 Ava Hanson 3rd; 1:02.88 Addison Luers 6th;
800: 2:32.89 Kaylie Raver 3rd; 2:34.05 Megan Allgeier 4th
1600: 5:36.50 Sophie Myers 3rd; 5:59.09 Megan Allgeier 5th
3200: 12:04.52 Kaylynn Bedel 1st; 12:09.82 Emma Weiler 2nd
100 hurdles: 16.89 Ella Moster 2nd; 17.94 Alba Garcia 5th
300 hurdles: 49.25 Ella Moster 3rd; 54.37 Cora Deputy 9th
4X100 relay: 51.89 5th
4X400 relay: 4:10.43 2nd
4X800 relay: 9:38.83 2nd
High jump: 5-0 Ava Hanson 1st; 4-8 Cora Deputy 6th
Long jump: 14-6 Madelyn Pohlman 9th; 13-9.25 Lizzy Nobbe 15th
Pole vault: 9-0 Nadine Davis 2nd; 8-6 Cora Deputy 3rd
Discus: 100-5 Veronica King 5th; 88-0 Sarah Bedel 9th
Shot put: 31-6.5 Veronica King 6th; 29-1.5 Ryan Oesterling 10th
Boys
100:11.83 Noah Davis 8th; 12.04 Dylan Comer 14th; 12.12 Noah Davis 8th
200:24.31 Noah Davis 11th; 24.56 Blake Hornberger 15th
400:54.06 Blake Hornberger 7th; 54.86 Deev Ranka 9th
800:2:05.53 Cannon Clark 3rd; 2:26.22 Jaden Basler 13th
1600:5:14.57 Jaden Basler 10th; 5:32.44 Ethan Rahschulte 15th
3200: 10:00.38 Jake Chapman 1st; 10:51.08 Isaac Trossman 8th
110 hurdles: 16.38 Gage Pohlman 6th; 16.97 Gage Pohlman 5th; 18.19 Cole Rudolf 9th
300 hurdles: 46.65 Conner Ertel 10th; 47.76 Emi Lopez 15th
4X100 relay: 46.43 7th
4X400 relay: 3:45.81 5th
4X800 relay: 8:28.09 3rd
High jump: 6-3 Ayden Eckstein 1st
Long jump: 18-6 Ayden Eckstein 7th; 18-4.5 Dylan Comer 8th
Pole vault: 11-0 Hudson Kohlman 1st; 9-0 Trenton Jordan 8th
Discus: 118-4 Conner Ertel 9th
Shot put: 35-1 Blake Hon 13th; 32-8 Marc Meneses 14th
RUSHVILLE
100: 13.76 Railyn Combs 14th; 14.59 Kelly Stanley 15th
200: 28.92 Leonie Boyer 10th; 29.31 Railyn Combs 12th
400: 1:06.50 Carly Senour 9th; 1:06.66 Bell Westphal 10th
800: 2:43.54 Mia Norvell 12th; 2:47.46 Mikayla Herbert 15th
1600: 6:30.18 Olivia Wehr 11th; 6:34.23 Jentri Wallace 12th
3200: 14:04.06 Ashley Whitham 9th; 15:27.80 Jorja Ellis 12th
100 hurdles: 19.53 Trisha Morgan 8th; 19.86 Indya Burnett 11th
300 hurdles: 52.92 Trisha Morgan 6th
4X100 relay: 55.14 7th
4X400 relay: 4:33.31 7th
4X800 relay: 11:23.72 R8th
High jump: 4-8 Leonie Boyer 5th; 4-6 Indya Burnett 8th
Long jump: 14-5.25 Indya Burnett 11th; 14-4.5 Carly Senour 12th
Pole vault: 10-0 Cyndi Tush 1st; 8-0 Gabby Pavey 4th
Discus: 105-0 Jenna Lawler 4th; 62-6 Brittany Mahan 16th
Shot put: 37-2.5 Jenna Lawler 2nd; 30-4.5 Brittany Mahan 8th
Boys
100: 11.42 Chase Woolf 3rd; 11.92 Harper Miller 11th
200: 23.88 Chase Woolf 5th; 23.93 Chase Woolf 7th; 24.68 Harper Miller 16th
400: 58.22 Sam Barada 13th; 59.60 Dustin King 15th
800: 2:10.98 Eli Biggs 7th; 2:17.50 Wyatt Jacobs 12th
1600: 4:47.44 Ryan Schindler 4th; 4:53.18 Charlie Sterrett 5th
3200: 10:47.20 Ryan Schindler 5th; 10:48.77 Hunter Parmerlee 6th
110 hurdles: 17.05 Jacob Schwendeman 6th; 19.17 Ashton Reece 11th
300 hurdles: 47.00 Ashton Reece 12th; 47.46 Jacob Schwendeman 13th
4X100 relay: 46.09 6th
4X400 relay: 3:49.87 7th
4X800 relay: 8:51.79 6th
High jump: 6-1 Trenton Dyer 2nd
Long jump: 19-1.25 Tristan Norris 4th; 16-1.5 Quinn Barada 15th
Pole vault: 9-0 Kaden Monroe 10th
Discus: 130-6 Dylan Thompson 3rd; 123-1 Jayden Roosa 6th
Shot put: 44-9.5 Brian Simmermon 5th; 44-1.5 Jayden Roosa 6th
