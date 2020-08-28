ST. LEON - The Lady Bulldogs volleyball team traveled to East Central on Thursday. The Lady Trojans won the first two sets by identical 25-20 scores. Batesville rallied to win the third set 25-19, but East Central put the match away with a 28-26 win in the fourth set.
Batesville’s Cayman Werner had 14 kills and five blocks. Regina Gerstbauer went a perfect 21 for 21 with serves and Kylie Laker led in assists with 16.
East Central won the junior varsity match in two sets. Maggie Wilson led the team in serve-receive. Kaylie Raver led the team in setting with five assists.
The freshman team opened their season losing to East Central in three sets. EC took the first set 25-10. The freshman Dogs came back with a win in the second game 25-24. The third game ended 15-13 with EC on top. Kaylie Raver was the top server. Kate Martin led the back row and Laura Schwegman led the team with four kills.
