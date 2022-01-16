BROOKVILLE - The EIAC wrestling teams competed in the conference wrestling tournament on Saturday at Franklin County.
East Central tallied 280.5 points to win the team title. Franklin County was second with 182 followed by Greensburg 150, Lawrenceburg 140, South Dearborn 133, Batesville 129, Connersville 106 and Rushville 90.
GREENSBURG
The Pirates finished third on the day as a team.
Bryant Merritt won the individual title at 113. Merritt won by forfeit, pinned Jaxon Carr of East Central and pinned Cole Freese of Franklin County.
At 106, Tristan Smith was second with a forfeit win, pin of Bryar Hicks of East Central and loss by pin to Colin Troyer of Franklin County.
At 138, Preston Merritt was the weight class runner-up. Merritt pinned Gavin McGuire of Connersville and won by decision over Brayden Tudor of Lawrenceburg. Merritt lost to Dylan Lengerich in the final.
At 195, Alex Dance finished second. Dance won by forfeit and won by pin over Andrew Kemper of South Dearborn in the semifinal. Dance lost to East Central's Ryan Bovard in the final.
Adam Underhill finished fourth at 132. Sean Slagle was fourth at 145. At 285, Robert Eisert took fourth place. Tanner Thompson was fifth at 152. Hayden Butz took fifth at 182. Landin Shepherd took sixth at 120. Gabe Jones finished sixth at 220.
BATESVILLE
Despite only having only nine wrestlers, eight Bulldogs placed in the tournament with all eight placers winning their last match of the day leading to Batesville's sixth place finish.
The Bulldogs had two individual weight champions. Alex Murphy won the 120 pound weight class. Murphy was 3-0 on the day with a forfeit, a win by pin over Franklin County's Roger Zurborg and a 13-3 major decision over Rushville's Tuff Tackett. Murphy passed the 100 career win total during his run to the conference tourney title.
Josh Mobley won the 170 pound weight class. Mobley had a pin of Will Cunningham of Greensburg, pin of Franklin County's Hayden Newell and a 4-3 victory over East Central's Brayden Huber. Mobley has 113 total victories, making him third in BHS wrestling history.
The Bulldogs had three wrestlers finish third. Damien Dance finished third at 152 going 3-1 with three pins. Jy'lil Chappell also finished third at 182 going 3-1 with two pins and a 10-5 decision. Chase Hamilton finished third at 195 going 3-1 with a forfeit, pin, and 3-0 decision.
Three wrestlers finished fifth on the day. David Maher went 2-2 at 138, Christian Garcia went 2-2 at 220 and Max Amberger went 2-2 at 285.
RUSHVILLE
The Lions competed a little short-handed due to illness and injury.
Tuff Tackett started out the day beating Greensburg's Shepherd and Lawrenceburg’s Payne. Payne had beaten Tuff earlier this year, but Tuff’s improved aggression on offense won him the match. Tuff finished the day as conference runner-up.
Also finishing as conference runner-up was Matthew Komlanc. Komlanc defeated Glandon from Batesville and Rorabacher from Lawrenceburg to get to the finals.
Kian Nash and Aritz Gomez both had impressive wins earning them third place finishes and Aaron Robinson earned a win against Gentry from South Dearborn.
"There were many positive things that happened on the mat today. Our wrestlers are learning the importance of aggression in their matches. In all but two matches that we won today, we earned the first takedown. We were offensive on our feet instead of defensive. This comes with confidence that our young team is gaining with every match. I am excited to watch them continue to grow in tenacity for creating points on their feet," Coach Jim Tush said.
Our next match is against Shelbyville, at Shelbyville, on Thursday, Jan. 20th, followed by sectionals at South Dearborn on Jan. 29th.
Individual place winners
120 - Tuff Tackett - 2nd
160 - Matthew Komlanc - 2nd
126 - Kian Nash - 3rd
145 - Aritz Gomez Espinsosa - 3rd
132 - Wyatt Jacobs - 6th
170 - Alan Busche - 6th
182 - Aaron Robinson - 6th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.