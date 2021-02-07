RICHMOND - The IHSAA wrestling regional was held Saturday at Richmond High School. East Central dominated the team competition, winning the team title with 218 points. Centerville was second with 93.5 followed by South Dearborn 67.5, New Castle 66.5 and Union County 50 to round out the top five teams.
Batesville finished seventh with 36. Greensburg was eight with 33 and Rushville was 15th with 18.
To earn a trip to the semistate, wrestlers had to win their first round match as the top four competitors in each weight class move on to New Castle for the semistate this coming Saturday.
Rushville had one wrestler advance to the semistate in 106 pounder Tuff Tackett. Tackett advanced to the regional semifinal by forfeit. Tackett then pinned Milan’s Caleb Prozanski in :49 to reach the regional final. Union County’s Carson Whitley defeated Tackett 4-0 for the regional title.
Greensburg’s Tristan Smith took third place in the regional with a win by forfeit, a loss to Whitley and win by pin over Prozanski.
At 113, Batesville’s Tacoma Nicholas pinned Alison Frost of Cambridge City Lincoln in 1:16 to advance. After a loss in the regional semifinal, Nicholas pinned Lawrenceburg’s Javier Payne for third place.
At 152, Batesville’s Josh Mobley defeated Lincoln’s Keaton Miller 10-2 to advance. Mobley lost in the semifinal and came back to pin Richmond’s Micah Belcher in 1:43 for third place.
At 182, Greensburg’s Alex Dance upset Shenandoah’s Cole Hughes 7-6 to reach the semifinal. Dance then knocked off Batesville’s Jacob Weigel 8-5. In the final, Dance pinned South Dearborn’s Kenneth McGill in 2:45 to claim the regional title. Batesville’s Weigel took third by injury default.
