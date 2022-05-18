ST. LEON - A deep East Central girls track team cruised to the sectional title with 186 points. Batesville was the sectional runner-up with 108.5.
Lawrenceburg took third with 79 followed by Greensburg 75, Franklin County 43.5, South Ripley 37, Jac-Cen-Del 30, South Dearborn 25, South Decatur 20, Oldenburg Academy 11, North Decatur 5, Rising Sun 2 and Milan 1.
The top three finishers advance to the regional at Franklin Community next Tuesday.
Greensburg had two event champions on the night.
Emarie Jackson set a new stadium record in the shot put with a winning distance of 42-1.75. Olivia Grimes took third place at 35-10.75 to also advance to the regional.
Elizabeth Mitchell won the 100 hurdles in a new sectional record time of :15.05.
Greensburg's Amalea Phillips took second place in the pole vault with a height of 8-6.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Katie Olsen finished second in the 400 in 1:02.74. Kaylie Raver took second in the 800 with a time of 2:24.09. The 4x100 relay team of Madelyn Pohlman, Lily Meyer, Lizzy Nobbe and Elena Kuisel finished second in :51.39. The 4x400 relay team of Kaylie Raver, Megan Allgeier, Madelyn Pohlman and Katie Olsen took second in 4:13.71. The 4x800 relay team of Megan Allgeier, Katie Olsen, Lily Pinckley and Kaylie Raver finished second in 10:04.67.
Also qualifying for the regional with third place finishes for Batesville included Lily Meyer-100, Madelyn Pohlman-200, Magen Allgeier-800, Lily Pinckley-1600 and Elena Kuisel pole vault. Emma Weiler in the 1600 and Nadine Davis in the pole vault also advance.
South Decatur's Madisyn Danforth placed third in the long jump with a personal best 15-11.25. Maria Nobbe placed fifth in the 300 hurdles, missing the school record by just .18 of a second. Several other Lady Cougars ran personal bests at the meet: Mary Schwering in the 1600, Brayley Sundal in the 400, Elizabeth Flessner in the 3200, and the 4x100 relay team of Kiley Best, Clair Schoettmer, Madisyn Danforth, and Zoe Meer.
North Decatur's Ella Kunz placed seventh in shot put with a PR of 31-0 and placed eighth in discus with a distance of 91-9. Skyla Wade placed seventh in discus with a distance of 91-10.
Jac-Cen-Del's Cloey Simon won the 300 hurdles in :45.76.
Fourth place:
- Batesville's Lily Pinckley-3200
- Batesville's Ella Moster-300 hurdles
- Batesville's Veronica King-shot put
- Oldenburg's Elizabeth Gigrich-100 hurdles
- Greensburg's Oliva Grimes-shot put
- Greensburg's 4x800 relay (Victoria Gauck, Sarah Stapp, Sophia Nobbe, Emily Mangels)
Fifth place:
- Batesville's Lily Meyer-200
- Batesville's Emma Weiler-3200
- Batesville's Veronica King-discus
- South's Maria Nobbe-300 hurdles
- South's Paige Hibberd-high jump
- Greensburg's Emily Mangels-1600
- Greensburg's 4x400 relay (Sarah Stapp, Sophia Nobbe, Emily Mangels, Genevieve Smith)
Sixth place:
- JCD's Cloey Simon-200
- JCD's Kayla Simon-100 hurdles
- JCD's Emma Newhart-discus
- Greensburg's Genevieve Smith-400
- Greensburg's Emily Mangels-800
- Greensburg's Samantha Smith-long jump
- South's 4x100 relay (Kiley Best, Clair Schoettmer, Madisyn Danforth, Zoe Meer)
Seventh place:
- Batesville's Cora Deputy-high jump
- South's Brayley Sundal-400
- Greensburg's 4x100 relay (Genevieve Smith, Emma Evans, Samantha Smith, Christiana Fogg)
- JCD's 4x400 relay (Kayla Simon, Emma Wagner, Cloey Simon, Regan Hughes)
- JCD's 4x800 relay (Allison Peetz, Julia Meyer, Emma Wagner, Kinsey Rohls)
- North's Ella Kunz-shot put
- North's Skyla Wade-discus
Eighth place:
- Greensburg's Genevieve Smith-200
- Greensburg's Victoria Gauck-1600
- Greensburg's Victoria Gauck-3200
- Greensburg's Ava Wilmer-long jump
- South's Kiley Best-100 hurdles
- Oldenburg's Kate Walke-300 hurdles
- JCD's Emma Wagner-high jump
