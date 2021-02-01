AURORA — South Dearborn was the host site for the IHSAA wrestling sectional on Saturday. East Central cruised to the team title. Rushville advanced four wrestlers to this week’s regional.
East Central tallied 302 points en route to the team title. The host Knights placed second with 153.5. Lawrenceburg was third with 138 followed by Franklin County 103.5, Union County 103, Batesville 98.5, Rushville 97, Connersville 78, Greensburg 75 and Milan 67.
“I am very proud of all of our wrestlers this weekend. Another six points would have put us in fourth place. I wish we could have qualified everyone for regionals, but the road for two of our seniors, Carter Newton and Garrett Bergen, ended at sectionals. I am grateful for all of their leadership and perseverance this season,” Coach Jim Tush said. “This week we have some hard work ahead of us if we are going to have a chance of making it to semistate. After the first round of regionals, the competition gets very tough, but I have faith that we will be taking a trip to New Castle (semistate) in two weeks.”
The Lions have four wrestlers moving on to Richmond for the regional.
At 106, Rushville’s Tuff Tackett placed second. Tackett and Union County’s Carson Whitley went scoreless through all three rounds and the overtime sessions. In the last overtime, Tackett was in the down position and Whitley was able to ride him out. That gave Whitley a point and the sectional championship. Tackett won by forfeit and pin to reach the finals.
At 120, Rushville’s Coltin Vaughn placed fourth.
At 126, Rushville’s Adam Bousman placed third. He pinned Connersville’s Gavin McGuire in the third place match.
At 170, Rushville’s Matthew Komlanc placed fourth.
Other results for the Lions included Carter Newton sixth at 132, Pacey Dye sixth at 138, Harper Miller fifth at 145, Alan Busche did not place at 152, Garrett Bergen sixth at 160, Aaron Robinson fifth at 182 and Mike Rohr did not place at heavyweight.
Rushville has two alternates in Miller at 145 and Robinson at 182.
Other area qualifiers included Greensburg’s Tristan Smith, third at 106; Greensburg’s Preston Merritt, fourth at 138; Greensburg’s Alex Dance, fourth at 182; Greensburg’s Luke Scheumann, fourth at 195; Batesville’s Tacoma Nicholas, third at 113; Batesville’s Tyler Schaeffer, fourth at 132; Batesville’s Mason Neeley, third at 145; Batesville’s Josh Mobley, second at 152; Batesville’s Jacob Weigel, second at 182; and Batesville’s Chase Hamilton, third at 195.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.