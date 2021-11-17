GREENSBURG – Behind the 29 points of junior guard Kylee Edwards, visiting Shelbyville defeated the Lady Pirates 44-41 on Tuesday.
Shelbyville improves to 3-2 on the season. Greensburg drops to 0-4.
Edwards opened the scoring with a 3-pointer. Teammate Madison Phares followed with a 3-pointer as Shelbyville jumped out to a 6-0 lead. On two straight drives to the bucket by Mylie Wilkison, the Lady Pirates cut the deficit to two points.
Edwards came back with bomb which was followed by a bucket by Ella Johnson and another 3-pointer from Edwards as the Lady Golden Bears led 14-4. Wilkison again got to the bucket for a lay-up as Greenburg cut the deficit to 14-6 after one quarter.
A traditional three point play from Greensburg’s Leah West opened the second quarter. Wilkison added a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 14-12 and force a Shelbyville timeout.
The teams traded scores until two Edwards free throws followed by a Phares free throw gave Shelbyville a 19-14 lead at the half.
After a free throw by Greensburg’s Kayla Tamm and one by Shelbyville’s Ava Wilson, the Lady Pirates cut the deficit to 20-19 on the rare 4-point play by Carlee Adams.
Shelbyville’s Edwards then took over the third quarte. She scored on a drive to the bucket, a jumper and had a traditional three point play to extend the Lady Golden Bears’ lead to 27-19.
A 3-pointer at the 3:12 mark of the third quarter by West cut the deficit to 27-22, but out of the break, Edwards connected from long range to extend the lead back to eight points. West scored on the fast break for Greensburg, but a deep 3-pointer from West gave Shelbyville a 33-24 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
A 3-pointer from Tamm and bucket by West cut the deficit to 33-29 early in the fourth quarter. After another bucket by Edwards for Shelbyville, Greensburg’s Wilkison scored and Emma McQueen followed with a steal and fast break bucket to cut the deficit to 35-33.
A pair of free throws by Wilson with 1:23 left in the game put Shelbyville in front 40-35. The lead was still at five points when Wilkison hit a pair from the charity stripe with :35.3 to play to cut the deficit to 42-39. Edwards connected on two for the Lady Golden Bears to extend the lead to five again.
Greensburg’s Tamm scored on a drive to the bucket with :01.1 left to make the final margin 44-41.
Wilkison led the Lady Pirates with 19 points. West was also in double figures with 10 points. Tamm finished with six points followed by Adams four and McQueen two.
Following Edwards’ 29 points for Shelbyville was Wilson seven, Phares six and Ella Johnson two.
Greensburg travels to South Decatur on Friday.
