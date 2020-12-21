BATESVILLE – The Batesville Lady Bulldogs picked up their fourth win of the season Saturday evening with a 66-32 victory over the visiting South Decatur Lady Cougars.
"I am very pleased how we played," BHS coach Bryan Helvie said. “We did a good job taking care of the basketball and being patient on offense. It enabled us to get the best look and not just the first one.”
The win came a day after the Bulldogs (4-6) lost at Greensburg, 56-41.
"We played pretty well in spurts against Greensburg the night before and I was glad to see them follow up with another good effort,” Helvie said. “It is nice to see their hard work continuing to pay off.”
The Lady Bulldogs were balanced offensively as a result of their improved and more efficient play on the offensive end. Four players scored in double figures and they committed just nine turnovers in the game.
Makayla Granger led the way with 16 points and five assists.
Catherine Raab was 3-of-4 from behind the 3-point line and finished with 15 points.
Calley Kaiser and Carley Pride tallied 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Bre Wells was the leading rebounder with seven.
South Decatur had its two-game winning streak snapped to fall to 4-7. Lana Bell scored 12 and Erynn Dyer added nine.
JV action
There was no junior varsity game Saturday, but the Bulldogs put together what coach Laura Gausman called “four great quarters” and won Friday’s game at Greensburg 38-29.
Ava Hanson had 17 points, shooting 7-for-8 from the free throw line, pulling down six rebounds and making five steals.
Kaylin Hinners also had a big game with 11 points and five steals.
Cora Deputy came up big in the rebound department, leading the team with eight.
Other scorers for the Bulldogs were: Claire Saner five, Madelyn Pohlman and Lizzy Nobbe with two, and Olivia Raab with one.
Up next
The Cougars are playing Monday and Tuesday in the Edinburgh tournament.
The Bulldogs are off this week and will return to action Dec. 30 when they play Terre Haute North in the first round of the Walt Raines Classic in Franklin.
