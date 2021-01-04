COLUMBUS – Unselfish play led to a high-percentage shooting game, which led to another victory.
Greensburg’s boys basketball team shot 67 percent against Columbus East, helping fuel a 72-54 victory.
The Pirates made 29 field goals on 18 assists.
Coach Stacy Meyer was pleased with how the Pirates shared the basketball on offense, and he liked what he saw on the other end.
“I thought our team defense was a little more consistent than the game before,” Meyer said. “We did a better job keeping the ball in front of us.”
The Pirates have shot at least 60 percent in all of their wins. They shot 41 percent in their lone loss, which came in their previous game against Fishers.
It was Greensburg’s first loss in 367 days. The Pirates lost on Dec. 28, 2019 to Bloomington South, then reeled off 18 straight wins before the season was canceled.
They won four straight to start this season before losing 59-41 to Fishers on Dec. 29.
“I was pleased with how we bounced back,” Meyer said. We got better in some areas we needed to improve on.”
After being to 14 points against Fishers, senior Lane Sparks was back to filling up the bucket. He scored 28 points, going 12-for-15 from the floor, including 3-for-3 from deep.
As usual, Sparks was far from one-dimensional and dished out a team-high seven assists. He’s averaging 29.5 points and 6.5 assists per game.
Like Sparks, Colin Comer also knocked down a trio of 3-pointers. He scored 15 points to go with seven rebounds.
Brenden Stanley was next in scoring with 13. He went 6-for-6 at the free-throw line and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
“He played well for us at both ends of the floor,” Meyer said. “He was able to get to the basket and to the foul line. He also did a real good job on defense and rebounding.”
Ki Dyer added nine points and six assists, while Austin Barnes-Pettit and Dakota Walter scored four apiece.
Columbus East (1-5) trailed by 10 at halftime and 16 going into the fourth quarter. Senior Tyler Boyer led the Olympians with 18 points.
Up next
The Pirates (5-1) will play their first Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference opponent Friday when Connersville comes to town. The Spartans are 6-2 overall and 2-0 in EIAC action.
Another home game is on the docket this weekend, with Shelbyville (3-4) visiting Saturday.
It will be the first of only two times this season Greensburg will play games on consecutive days.
Meyer said it will be a test because both teams are good, plus the element of playing on back-to-back days.
“We’ll see how good our conditioning is,” he said.
