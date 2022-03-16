The Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference announced the wrap-up of the conference standings for each sport and the All-EIAC team members.
The winter sports consist of boys and girls basketball, wrestling and boys and girls swimming.
WRESTLING
East Central won the EIAC team title in wrestling. Franklin County took second followed by Franklin County, Greensburg, Lawrenceburg, South Dearborn, Batesville, Connersville and Rushville.
The All-EIAC team consists of Colin Troyer of Franklin County (106), Bryant Merritt of Greensburg (112), Alex Murphy of Batesville (120), Blake Wolf of East Central (126), Isaiah Otto of South Dearborn (132), Dylan Lengerich of East Central (138), Rider Searcy of East Central (145), Corbin Walston of Lawrenceburg (152), Charlie Euson of East Central (160), Josh Mobley of Batesville (170), Cavid Nash of East Central (182), Ryan Bovard of East Central (195), Brayden Rouse of East Central (220) and Jackson Goodall of Lawrenceburg (285).
Coach of the Year was Adam Wolf and Most Valuable Wrestler was South Dearborn’s Otto.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Central went undefeated in conference play at 7-0 to win the conference championship. Rushville finished 6-1 to take second followed by Greensburg (5-2), Lawrenceburg (4-3), Franklin County (3-4), Connersville (1-6), Batesville (1-6) and South Dearborn (1-6).
East Central’s Kevin Moore was selected Coach of the Year and Josie Trabel of East Central was named MVP.
Joining Trabel on the All-EIAC team from East Central was Hope Fox, Laney Baker and Julia Tiemann.
Rushville had three members selected – Annika Marlow, Briley Munchel and Sophia Dora.
Mylie Wilkison and Leah West made the team from Greensburg.
Lawrenceburg was represented by Kirsten Cross and Lizzie Redar.
Paige Dunaway was selected from Connersville.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Connersville won the conference title by going 7-0. Greensburg took second at 5-2 followed by East Central (4-3), Franklin County (4-3), Lawrenceburg (4-3), South Dearborn (3-4), Batesville (1-6) and Rushville (0-7).
Connersville’s Kerry Brown was named Coach of the Year and Franklin County’s Chad Cox was named MVP.
Cox’s teammate from Franklin County Brant Ertel was also named to the All-EIAC team.
Greensburg’s Colin Comer and Ki Dyer were named to the team.
Connersville was represented by Tobey Billups and Josh Williams.
Thomas Raver made the team from Batesville.
Caleb Merganthal and Jaydyn Dennis represented East Central on the team.
Jackson Bobo of Lawrenceburg along with South Dearborn’s Eli Hoffman and Reese Willoughby rounded out the team.
GIRLS SWIMMING
The All-EIAC swim team for the girls consisted of Tara Hall, Kierstin Bruner, Bree Cleary, Samantha Mittermeier, Emily Hafertepen and Regan Reany – all of East Central; and Ambria Clark, Kaelynn Martin, Kendall Martin and Harley Morris – all of Connersville.
Coach of the Year was Brandon Loveless. Co-MVPs were Morris and Martin of Connersville.
BOYS SWIMMING
The All-EIAC swim team for the boys included Ray Krider, Nick Weber, Skyler Cavins, Kaden Cummins and Ayden Ketchem of East Central; Sean Callahan and William Johnson of Batesville; and Carson Cheek of South Dearborn.
Brandon Loveless was named Coach of the Year. The MVP was shared by Cavins, Weber, Krider and Cummins.
OVERALL
Overall through fall and winter sports seasons, East Central leads the way in first place. Batesville sits in second place. Greensburg is third followed by Lawrenceburg, Connersville, South Dearborn, Rushville and Franklin County.
