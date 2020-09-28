GREENSBURG — The EIAC individual tennis tournament was held Thursday and Saturday at Greensburg.
The conference champion at No. 1 singles was Franklin County’s Jack Stirn, a 6-2, 6-1 winner over Connersville’s Jonah Graham in the final.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Marlin Hershberger remained undefeated on the year with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Franklin County’s Brant Ertel in the final.
Rushville’s Sam Smith claimed the conference title at No. 3 singles with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Connersville’s Chanler Fox.
At No. 1 doubles, Batesville’s Max Giesting and Sam Voegele defeated Connersville’s Gage Brown and Dustin McCarrell in the final.
At No. 2 doubles, the conference title went to Batesville’s Jackson Tracy and Hank Ritter who defeated Greensburg’s Bryce Stringer and Garrett Domingo 6-3, 6-3.
