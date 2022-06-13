The Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference announced the final honors for the sports year of 2021-22 with the completion of the spring season.
Here is a look at the All-EIAC teams for spring 2022.
GIRLS
Tennis - No. 1 singles, Heidi Kane (EC) and MVP; No. 1 singles runner-up, Elle McMullen (LB); No. 2 singles, Payton Pies (EC); No. 3 singles, Josie Nobbe (GB); No. 1 doubles, Ella McAndrew and Lola Safaviyan (LB); No. 2 doubles, Hailey Duerstock and Morgan Cain (GB)
Track - East Central's Ellie Hill, Hope Fox (MVP), Anna Graf, Rachel Campbell, Launa Davis, Ashtyn Gindling, Annabelle McDonald, Addie Brewer, Emma Harley; Batesville's Lily Pinckley; Greensburg's Elizabeth Mitchell, Emarie Jackson; Lawrenceburg's Lucy Thornton; Connersville's Katelyn Seeley, Brooke Sudhoff
Softball - Connersville's Sara Ruble, Baylie Spurlock, Shelby Wolski, Carmen Ruble, McKenna Lucas; East Central's Payge Callahan, Lexi Hatmaker, Karlie Davis, Jordyn Mauer; South Dearborn's Kayra Labazzo, Kori Cornett, Emma Seaver; Franklin County's Brooke Stang (MVP), Kensie Ferman, Michaela Ferman; Rushville's Kara Chandler, Grace Muir; Greensburg's Carlee Adams, Allison Ripperger; Lawrenceburg's Ava Hall; Batesville's Emma Belter
Boys
Golf - Devin McFarland (EC) and MVP, Cooper Kinney (Con), Eli Hoffman (SD), Will Chalker (Con), Justin Wuesterfeld (EC), Peyton Hoog (EC), Parker Phillips (GB), Cameron Williamson (LB), Colton Schroeder (GB), Sam Smith (R), Leo Moody (B), Jackson Day (B)
Track - Batesville's Vonley Hund, Daren Smith, Ean Loichinger, Benjamin Moster (MVP), Eli Pierson, Isaac Trossman; Lawrenceburg's Hayden Saylor, Luke Thornton, Brayden Combs, Dahya Patel; Connersville's Parker Sweet, Brayden Jones; Franklin County's Christian Stortz, Chad Cox, Jacbo Schatzel; Rushville's Kyle Stanley; South Dearborn's Evan Meeks, East Central's Leo Maxwell; Greensburg's Matthew Stewart
Baseball - Batesville's Jack Grunkemeyer, Zach Wade, Max Baumer, Charlie Schebler, Travis Lecher; East Central's Brayden Rouse (co-MVP), Sam Bond, Daniel Brayton, Sam Huston; South Dearborn's Reese Willoughby (co-MVP), Ryan Willoughby, Dylon Wynn; Franklin County's Adam Daugherty, Brant Ertel, Xander Rodrigues; Connersville's Chance Bentley, Gavin Pearson; Lawrenceburg's Drew Lanning, Kyle Heeney; Rushville's Adam Sizemore, Bryce Berkemeier; Greensburg's Grayson Newhart
The conference also announced the final all-sports standings. Points are earned for placement each teams finishes in the conference.
For the boys, East Central took top honors with 128 total points. Batesville was second with 120 points followed by Connersville 96, Lawrenceburg 95, Greensburg 90, Franklin County 76, South Dearborn 72 and Rushville 67.
For the girls, East Central finished first with 130 points. Batesville finished second with 91 followed by Lawrenceburg 86, Connersville 84, Greensburg 76, Franklin County 56, Rushville 54 and South Dearborn 51.
