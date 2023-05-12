GREENSBURG - The individual EIAC tennis tournament started Thursday at Greensburg. Winners from Thursday's action advance to action at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Greensburg advanced in each position to continue in the tournament.
Greensburg's Jenna Foster advanced at No. 1 singles with a win over Franklin County.
At No. 2 singles, Abigail Hoeing advanced with a victory over Connersville.
Greensburg's No. 3 singles player Mary Harmon knocked off South Dearborn to advance.
Greensburg's No. 1 doubles team of Janae Comer and the No. 2 team of Ella Chapman and Hailey Duerstock both defeated Connersville to advance to Saturday.
For Rushville, the No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Beard and Lanea Adams defeated Sidney Barth and Juliet Hurst of South Dearborn 6-4, 6-3.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Brooklyn Newbold was defeated by Lawrenceburg's Elle McMullen 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Katie Tabeling substituted into the match and was knocked off by South Dearborn's Callie Davidson 6-3, 6-1.
Rushville's Isabella Wilson was defeated by No. 3 singles top-seeded Kelsie Scholl of East Central 6-2, 6-1.
Rushville's No. 2 doubles team of Jade Edwards and Megan Alexander lost to Batesville's Belle Wuesterfeld and Molly Meer 6-1, 6-1.
Batesville advanced at No. 2 singles, No. 3 singles, No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles.
