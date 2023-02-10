Following the 2022-23 regular season, the EIAC announced the 12-member all-conference team as voted on by the coaches.
East Central won the EIAC title with a 7-0 record. Greensburg was second at 6-1 followed by Rushville 5-2, Franklin County 4-3, Lawrenceburg 3-4, Batesville 2-5, Connersville 1-6 and South Dearborn 0-7.
The Lady Trojans were led by Josie Trabel. The EC senior and Wofford College commit was selected as the conference MVP for a second straight year. Trabel averaged 20.3 points per game and 10 rebounds per game.
Fellow Lady Trojan Laney Baker (13.7 ppg) was also selected to the team.
Greensburg had three players selected to the team: Leah West (19.3 ppg), Aly Powers (13.1 ppg) and Carlee Adams (7.9 ppg).
Rushville also had three players selected to the All-EIAC team: Briley Munchel (13.8 ppg), Leonie Boyer (12.6 ppg) and Belle Gossett (10.7 ppg).
Batesville was represented by Alyson Peters (12.4 ppg).
Two players from Franklin County made the post-season team: Nicole Mears (12.1 ppg) and Kassidy Schell (14.3 ppg).
Lawrenceburg’s Lizzie Redar (14.6 ppg) also earned the all-conference honor.
