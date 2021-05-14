GREENSBURG – A host of local tennis players won matches and advanced in the EIAC tennis tournament during Thursday’s opening round.
It’s a single-elimination format that features five divisions, including Nos. 1-3 singles and Nos. 1-2 doubles. With eight teams in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference, all of the players who won Thursday advanced to the semifinals.
Greensburg
Coach Katrina Peters was pleased with how her Pirates competed. They won four of their five matches.
The match of the night, Peters said, came at No. 2 doubles. Janae Comer and Hailey Duerstock squared off against Lawrenceburg, a duo they managed to beat in three sets during the regular season.
“(Thursday) was almost a carbon copy,” Peters said.
Comer and Duerstock lost the first set 4-6. They bounced back to win the second 7-6, taking the tiebreaker 7-5. That forced a super tiebreaker for the match, with the Pirates winning it 10-7.
Jenna Foster was paired against a player from Franklin County, who Foster lost to in three sets during the regular season. She got redemption by winning 6-4, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Abigail Hoeing took out Rushville’s Lexey Yager 6-0, 6-1.
Also victorious for the Pirates was the newly-formed No. 1 doubles tandem of Mollie Pumphrey and Ella Chapman. They beat a team from South Dearborn 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 Olivia Colson drew the top seed in her bracket, a player from Lawrenceburg. The GCHS senior lost 0-6, 3-6.
Batesville
Like the Pirates, the Bulldogs claimed victories in four of their five matches.
All three singles players advanced. No. 1 Betsy Harmeyer and No. 2 Summer Ratcliffe both beat opponents from Connersville.
No. 3 Chloe Saler beat the second seed in her bracket, a player from East Central.
The No. 2 doubles team of Cayman Werner and Cara VanSickle eliminated a team from South Dearborn.
Kayla Stone and Laney Walsman suffered a loss to the top seed from Lawrenceburg.
Rushville
Audrey Gulley captured the sole win of the night for the Lions at No. 3 singles. She shut out her opponent from South Dearborn 6-0, 6-0.
Up next
Semifinal matches will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, with championship matches to follow later in the day.
All players who win the championship in their division will earn all-conference honors, as well as the No. 1 singles runner-up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.