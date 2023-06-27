The Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference wrapped up the 2023 year by announcing all the All-EIAC team members for the spring sports and the final tally for the EIAC all-sports standings.
Here is a look at the 2023 Spring All-Conference selections.
Tennis
No. 1 singles – Payton Pies, East Central; No. 1 singles runner-up – Kerstin Ellis, Connersville; No. 2 singles – Abigail Hoeing, Greensburg; No. 3 singles – Kelsey Scholl, East Central; No. 1 doubles – Ella Chapman and Janae Comer, Greensburg; No. 2 doubles – Hailey Duerstock and Josie Nobbe, Greensburg; Team champs – Greensburg; Coach of the Year – June Rigney, Greensburg; MVP – Payton Pies, East Central
Girls track
East Central – Rachel Campbell, Callie Bentley, Jorjia Ferguson, Ericka Wells, Ashtyn Gindling, Rylee Edwards; Batesville – Kaylynn Bedel, Ava Hanson; Connersville – Ahniyah Bennett; Greensburg – Emarie Jackson; Franklin County – Audrey Harper, Ella Flannery, Madison Merritt, Mackenzie Brzezinski; Rushville – Cyndi Tush; Team champs – East Central; Coach of the Year – Ashley Andres; Most Valuable – Callie Bentley, East Central.
Softball
Connersville – Sara Ruble, Baylie Spurlock, Shelby Wolski, Rayleigh Bresher, Bre Brock; South Dearborn – Kori Cornett, Ava Cutter, Emma Seaver, Carlie Walter; East Central – Ella Bruss, Emily Klem, Montana Plymale; Franklin County – Brooke Stang, Kiersten Schell, Josie Rolfes; Lawrenceburg – Meghan Heinsman, Brooklynn Couch, Haylee Palmer; Rushville – Stacey Roberts, Kylie Gray; Batesville – Renell Lecher; Greensburg – Kaydence Gates; Team champs – Connersville; Coach of the Year – Steve Ruble; MVP – Sara Ruble, Connersville
Golf
1. Colten Schroeder, Greensburg; 2. Cooper Kinney, Connersville; 3. Cameron Williamson, Lawrenceburg; 4. Will Chalker, Connersville; 5. Parker Phillips, Greensburg; 6. Conner Graves, Connersville; 7. Jared Stonecipher, East Central; 8. Leo Moody, Batesville; 9. Jackson Wanstrath, Batesville; 10. Bradley Fite, East Central; 11. Abe Tebbe, Greensburg; 12. Ethan Moorman, East Central; Team champs – Connersville; Coach of the Year – Jeff Martin; MVP – Colten Schroeder, Greensburg
Boys track
East Central – Chase Bellman, Josh Ringer, Gavin Hicks, Max Geisen, Will Kemper; Connersville – Mica Buchanan, Mitchell Steele, Parker Sweet, Blaine Hornsbey, Carter Deboard, Owen Baker, Mauro Gonzales, Andrew Isaac; Greensburg – Jake Hawkins, Tyler Biddinger; Batesville – Jack Chapman, Ayden Eckstein, Hudson Kohlman; Franklin County – Christian Stortz; Team champs – East Central; Coach of the Year – Tom Harris; Most Valuable – Josh Ringer, East Central
Baseball
East Central – Sam Bond, Brayden Rouse, Eli Aston, AJ Reynolds, Max Hotz; Batesville – Max Baumer, Jack Grunkemeyer, Will Jaisle, Charles Schebler; Connersville – Chance Bentley, Braxton Myers, Gavin Pearson; Franklin County – Xander Rodriguez, Chase Burton, Garrett Kuntz; South Dearborn – Ryan Willoughby, Adam Kunkel; Greensburg – Austin Adams, Matthew Everroad; Lawrenceburg – Nolan McLane; Rushville – Keegan Bowles; Team champs – East Central; Coach of the Year – Bob Reynolds; MVP – Sam Bond, East Central
All-Sports Standings
In the all-sports standings, teams earn points depending on how they finish in the conference standing. For example, the first place team in tennis gets 16 points. The eighth place team gets two. After the seasons are complete, the totals are totaled.
For the girls, East Central was first with 126 points. Batesville was second with 100 followed by Greensburg 87, Lawrenceburg 76, Connersville 75, Franklin County 64, Rushville 54 and South Dearborn 48.
For the boys, East Central was first with 144 followed by Connersville 126, Batesville 109, Greensburg 107, Lawrenceburg 67, Rushville and South Dearborn 61 and Franklin County 57.
