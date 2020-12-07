Greensburg
Greensburg’s eighth-grade boys basketball defeated South Ripley 54-21 Saturday to go 3-0 on the season.
Scoring for the Pirates were Jack McKinsey 21, Payton Cordray 11, Kaden Acton eight, Carter Hellmich six, Paxton Harris four, Lance Coy two and Anthony Edwards two.
The young Pirates were back in action Monday against Madison.
St. Mary’s
The St. Mary's Knights eighth-grade boys basketball team, coming off an impressive season opening win at Morristown, won again Friday at St. Mary's Aurora.
The Knights jumped out to an early first quarter lead of 25-4 behind the combination of Carson and Cy Miller, who scored 12 and eight points. The Knights never looked back and walked away with a 52-18 win.
Scoring for the Knights were Carson Miller 18, Cy Miller 12, Caleb Greiwe 12, Jacoby Miller five, Joey Everroad two, Reece Chapman two, Joey Yake one.
