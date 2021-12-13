RUSHVILLE – Rushville Elks No. 1307 hosted the local 2021 Hoop Shoot Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Rush County.
Similar events are hosted by Elks lodges throughout the country as part of a national contest to recognize the best free throw shooters in cities and towns across America.
Kids from throughout Rush County were given 25 shots from the “charity line” and the best scores from three age groups among boy and girl contestants advance to the next level.
Among the local girl contestants, Natalie Dora hit eight of 25 shots to win the 8 and 9 year old division.
Althea Tellas sunk 10 of 25 and then five of 10 in two rounds of a tie-breaker to win the 10 and 11 year old division.
Carly Senour won the 12 and 13 year old girls division by hitting 18 of 25 free throws.
Among the boys, Joel Dollarhide sunk 4 of 25 shots to win the 8 and 9 year old division.
Luke Jackman hit 12 of 25 to win the 10 and 11 year old division.
Cooper Colvin took home the trophy in the 12 and 13 year old grouping by hitting 4 of 25 shots.
Local winners advance to regionals in Seymour, Indiana.
For those who advance, state finals will be held in New Castle, Indiana.
From there, those advancing move on to South Bend to compete in the Great Lakes Regional, and those who make the cut will then travel to Chicago, Illinois, for a shot at being the national Hoop Shoot champs.
