RUSHVILLE - The Pirates of Greensburg traveled to Rushville for conference baseball action Monday.
Greensburg took advantage of four Rushville errors in the second inning to score nine runs en route to a 14-8 victory over the Lions.
Rushville tallied eight runs on nine hits. Jack Barnes, Harley Fuller, and Kameron Morton each had two hits. Maurice Manghelli and Barnes pitched well in relief, according to Coach Harpring.
Greenburg tallied 11 hits, with Isaac Tebbe and Oakley Best recording two apiece. Tebbe hit a double, as did Sam West, Toby Brogan and Leland Workman.
Blane Redd earned the win, allowing five runs in four innings. He struck out four and walked four.
The teams will meet again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Greensburg.
-Information provided
