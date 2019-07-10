The 25th Annual Decatur Golf Tournament held on June 21st generated an estimated $28,000 in net revenue this year, to benefit Our Hospice of South Central Indiana patients and families in the Decatur County service area.
Nineteen teams and 76 golfers supported the annual fundraiser.
Winning the tournament this year for the four (4) low-net scores mixed was Levensteins Abbey Carpet. Team members included Dave McCullough, Rick Meyer, Randy Domingo and Buck Gindling.
The beautiful weather offered golfers a great day at the tournament, held this year in memory of Eva Westhafer, a co-founder of the Decatur Golf Tournament and a longtime supporter of Our Hospice.
Jon Porter and Jim Wenning, Decatur Community Relations Committee members, both gave opening comments before the 11 a.m. tournament start, and expressed Our Hospice’s appreciation and gratitude especially to the Westhafer family.
In 2011, the 17th Annual Tournament was held in memory of Eva’s late husband Jerrold . “Jerry” Westhafer and in 2017, the 23rdAnnual Tournament was held in memory of Eva’s late son, Steven C. “Westy” Westhafer.
Carole Burr and Julie Hanmer, daughters of Eva, were both in attendance for the kick-off of the tournament.
Tournament co-chair Jim Wenning, said, “We celebrated our 25th anniversary of having the Our Hospice Golf Outing. Over the past 25 years including this year we’ve raised over $620,000. That number would not be possible without the generosity of our community. It’s the family of loved ones, the corporate sponsors and the golf participants that give so generously. We would like to especially thank, the Westhafer Family for being so giving throughout the years with their time, talents and treasures. Eva and Jerry were very instrumental in starting this tournament 25 years ago. We would also like to thank all of the volunteers that make this outing possible each year. We are already looking forward to next year’s event.”
Special recognition was given to all the sponsors: Gold, Silver, Hole, Team and Beverage Cart; Benefactors, Contributors, the Decatur Community Relations Committee, including Co-Chairs Jim Wenning and Mark Wickens; and Kurt Balser and the Greensburg Country Club. Other CRC members who supported the tournament: Dave McCullough, Jon Porter, and Jim Sturges.
Don Meyer Ford supported the event by placing a 2019 Ford EcoSport at Hole 17, which would have been the prize for a “Hole in One.”
Proceeds from the Decatur Golf Tournament helps provide expert end-of-life care and services for Our Hospice patients and their families in the Decatur County service area. In 2018, Our Hospice staff and volunteers cared for 326 individuals with an advanced illness and made 4,446 bereavement contacts with patient family members in the Decatur service area.
Our Hospice’s total program provided $290,712 in uncompensated professional medical care, support services and bereavement care for patients and their families last year.
Funds to pay for the cost of this care are provided through memorials, donations and fundraising events like the Decatur Golf Tournament. 1994, through the support of the generous tournament sponsors and donors, this event has raised a total of over $620,000.
