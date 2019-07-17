GREENSBURG — Though her senior season remains, Aliyah Evans already has her future mapped out.
The incoming Greensburg senior announced her commitment to Marian University in Indianapolis on Tuesday to continue her education and basketball career under the guidance of Indiana basketball legend and Knights coach Katie Gearlds.
Evans fielded multiple offers to play college basketball, but ultimately could not get past the desire to play for the Knights.
“I knew Marian was the right fit when I visited there, it was like i just stepped into my dream,” Evans said. “It felt right. I got that gut feeling of when you know you know. Once I got to know a little bit more about coach Gearlds she became a whole part of my decision. She’s the best at what she does. It’s hard to say no to Katie with all the success she has had herself and the success she has brought to Marian.”
Marian won back-to-back National Championships in 2016 and 2017 under Gearlds.
Before leaving for Marian, Evans will still have to work to do to keep the Greensburg Pirates competitive this season.
Alongside fellow top 120 player Micha Morrison, Evans will return for a fourth year of varsity action this coming November.
November is also when she says she will likely officially sign to join the Knights.
Even leaving after next season, Evans wants Pirates Nation to know that she will not be far away.
“I wanted to be close enough to home that the Pirate community could still watch me play,” Evans said. “I can’t thank the community enough for all they have done for me as a player and coming to every game or me as kid being there for me after tough losses or celebrating when the bus got back after a huge win. It’s the community every athlete wants to play in and be apart of.”
She plans to study Business at Marian.
Contact: James Howell Jr., 812-663-3111 x 7003; james.howell@greensburgdailynews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.