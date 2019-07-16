Evans, Morrison represent Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Greensburg Pirates heading into their senior seasons traveled to the west side of Indianapolis on Monday to join 118 other top girls basketball players in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Underclass Showcase.
Aliyah Evans and Micha Morrison represented the Tree City and Pirates with dozens of college coaches and scouts watching on at Ben Davis High School.
The visit was Evans second to the event and Morrison’s first.
“It was cool to have the experience of last year, but this year is a little cooler because of Micha being here,” Evans said. “Having two girls here from the same team, being among the top 100 or so players in the state makes me and hopefully others excited for the high school season coming.”
Players participate in 50 minutes of drills before playing three separate games with 18-minute halves.
Evans represented the Navy team and Morrison the Red team, thankfully not having to face each other.
While rosters include schools from South Bend to Evansville, Morrison explained she felt comfortable because a lot of the faces were ones she has seen before.
“I really notice a lot of the girls that are at my grade level,” Morrison said. “This does not feel too different from high school or travel ball because of that. You know what to expect from different girls and can just work on your personal game.”
Schools from Indiana were the most notable at the event. Marian coach Katie Gearalds as well as coaches from Indiana University East, Hanover, Rose Hulman, Holy Cross College and more watched the numerous games on Monday afternoon and evening.
