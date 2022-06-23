The IHSAA announced a change to the basketball state tournament for both boys and girls starting with the upcoming basketball season. The voted to make a significant change to the format of the annual boys and girls basketball state tournaments.
In its final meeting of the 2021-22 school year, the Executive Committee of the IHSAA made up of school principals and athletic directors voted 15-2 to make the regional round a single game and the semistate round a 2-game format.
Since 2002, high school basketball fans in Indiana know that previous tournaments have had 2-game regional and one game semistate.
The Greensburg Lady Pirates have had success in the previous format. Coach Jason Simpson and his Lady Pirates advanced to the state finals in 2017-18 and finished state runner-up. In 2019-20, the Lady Pirates fell in the second game of the regional.
"All levels of the tournament are tough. I liked the old way. Just knowing that if you can get through the regional, which is a grind of a day, you are one game away from the state finals," Coach Simpson said.
North Decatur boys basketball coach PJ Metz was on the other side of the discussion.
"From a coaching standpoint, scouting potential opponents for sectionals can be time consuming in order to be fully prepared. Then, if you are fortunate enough to win sectional, you factor in having to turn right back around and prepare for three more regional opponents," Coach Metz said.
"From a player standpoint, after playing three games to win a sectional, they now can turn around and focus in on the one regional opponent and one game that weekend. This gives their bodies a chance to fully recover and be closer to 100 percent for the following weekend," Coach Metz added. "I am onboard with the change. I think it has both the players and coaches, best interests, in mind."
This spring, Commissioner Paul Neidig conducted a survey of principals, athletic directors, boys and girls coaches and 73.4% of those 781 respondents voted in favor of the change with at least 70% in all four groups approving.
Another change along the way will be adding a blind draw and announcement of the semistate pairings after the regional championship.
“We really like the potential of a high-energy atmosphere at the semi-state level with a chance to advance to the state championship games the following week at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Pacers and Fever,” Neidig said. “This new format will double the number of teams who play a week longer in the tournament and should create a lot of excitement in those communities and will be financially beneficial for those communities that serve as host sites.”
