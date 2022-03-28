The Lady Pirate tennis team is looking to improve on its 6-7 mark from last season.
Greensburg has 11 members on the team, with no seniors.
Juniors for the Lady Pirates include Ella Chapman, Hailey Duerstock, Jenna Foster, Abigail Hoeing and Josie Nobbe.
Sophomores for Greensburg include Morgan Cain, Janae Comer, Kayla Kramer, Claire Nobbe and Annie Pumphrey.
Freshman Leah West rounds out the line-up for the Lady Pirates.
Nobbe is new to the team this season.
“We should be competitive this year since our juniors were able to compete for the first time and gain some valuable experience last season,” Coach June Rigney said.
“The girls have been working hard throughout the winter and now since practice has begun. It’s nice to be outside hitting and working on match play. I am optimistic that we will be stronger this year and I am confident this group will put forth the effort necessary to compete and hopefully succeed,” Coach Rigney added.
Greensburg hosts Shelbyville in a scrimmage Thursday and open the regular season hosting Shawe Memorial on April 4.
