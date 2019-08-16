GREENSBURG — With back-to-back sectional titles under their belts, the North Decatur Lady Chargers are prepared to continue their dominance.
With five returning seniors, the Lady Chargers do not lack the experience needed to compete this year.
Erika Kramer will front he Lady Chargers as the returning team Most Valuable Hitter, Sectional MVP and All-MHC player.
Kara Muckerheide who was also All-Conference and All-Sectional Team returns for her third year as Varsity setter.
Olivia Bohman returns as a strategic hitter but will also contribute defensively.
Rounding out our seniors are DS, Olivia O’Dell who is always working to improve her game and Right Side, Emma Luttel who is also a very strategic player.
Junior, Anna Burkhart, who saw some varisty time last year will step in as another DS and Jenna Geis, who is also a Junior, is looking to do big things in the front row.
Third year head coach Ashley Gauck explained what the summer volleyball league and early practices this season have meant for the team’s future.
“Throughout league this summer, we went through various lineups and many of the girls played in multiple positions,” Gauck said. “We are trying to determine who fits where and allow them to contribute to the best of their ability. We have some strong freshman coming in which is great for the program. As always, focusing on the fundamentals; passing, defensive positioning, court awareness and communication.”
Gauck has set the early season goal for the Chargers as building camaraderie within the team and working to minimize unforced errors, improving communication and simply enjoying the season.
Accomplishing these will lead to ulimate season goal for the Chargers.
“As sectional champions and conference co-champions in 2018, our goal is to go after those two titles again,” Gauck said.
