GREENSBURG – The rainy conditions lately are not ideal for area tennis teams preparing for the spring season, but that is not slowing the teams from working hard to prepare for a year on the courts.
The Lady Pirates return to the court following last year’s 15-3 campaign. Greensburg also won the sectional title and even better, the Lady Pirates did not have any seniors on last year’s squad. All of starters return to the fold this season.
Greensburg has five senior this season: Ella Chapman, Hailey Duerstock, Jenna Foster, Abigail Hoeing and Josie Nobbe.
The junior class for the Lady Pirates consists of Morgan Cain, Janae Comer, Kayla Kramer, Claire Nobbe and Anne Pumphrey. The freshman class is represented by Mya Comer, Mary Harmon and Emma Kuntz.
“We have a lot of experience returning and we have some freshmen that are looking to make an impact as well. We are excited to see if we can capture the conference this year as well as the sectional,” Coach Rigney said.
Greensburg is scheduled to have a scrimmage at Shelbyville Thursday before opening the season at Shawe Memorial April 3. Greensburg’s first home contest and EIAC opener will be against Connersville April 4.
“Those not involved in a winter sport worked hard to prepare for the season and now that we have officially begun, we are fighting through the cold to be as productive as possible,” Coach Rigney added. “There is a lot to look forward to with this team. We are a competitive group that will push each other to be better each day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.