MILAN - North Decatur made the trip to Milan on Wednesday to face a senior led Indians squad that started five seniors. That experience was big for the Indians as Milan defeated the Chargers 67-30.
The Chargers are now 4-15. The Indians move to 10-8.
The Chargers got off to a great start. A 3-pointer by Carson Parmer opened the scoring. After a bucket by Milan’s Carsyn Asherman, North got a 3-pointer from Trent Gauck and a bucket by Parmer on the fast break. Cold shooting by North the rest of the quarter led to just one point, a free throw at the 1:01 mark by Andrew Tielking.
Milan took control of the first quarter with a 14-0 run. Josh Clark hit a 3-pointer (one of three in the opening eight minutes) to start the run. A free throw by Adam Norman capped the run as the Indians led 16-8. After Tielking’s free throw, Milan got two free throws from Ascherman to close the first quarter with the Indians leading 18-9.
Milan started the second quarter on a 6-0 run. Ascherman had four straight and Norman scored in the lane for a 24-9 Milan lead. North cut the deficit to 27-14 on a Lance Nobbe 3-pointer, but Milan held the Chargers scoreless the rest of the first half. The Indians scored the final eight points, started by another Clark triple and capped by a Chandler Reatherford free throw. At the half, Milan led 35-14.
The Indians put the game out of reach in the third quarter, outscoring the Chargers 19-6. In the fourth, Milan outscored North 13-10 to secure the 67-30 victory.
Nobbe led the way for the Chargers with 11 points, four rebounds and one assist. Tielking added seven points and one rebound. Gauck tallied five points, six boards and two assists. Parmer finished with five points, four rebounds and one assist. Conner Messer had two points and two rebounds.
In the junior varsity game, Milan prevailed 44-27.
North was led by Nate O'Dell with 12 points and one rebound. Aiden O'Dell added five points, four rebounds and three assists. Conner Linkmeyer had five points and four rebounds. Caiden Gahimer tallied four points and five boards. Cole Davis had one point, five boards and two assists.
