GREENSBURG – Coming off a season in which the Pirate harriers won the EIAC championship and the Greensburg Invitational, the Pirates look to build off that success in 2023.
A year ago, the Pirates were 57-24 overall and had three individuals qualify for the semistate at Shelbyville: Jake Hawkins, Joe Hawkins and Cameron Schwartz.
Coach Troy Davis said the Pirates had an excellent summer of training and have 15 runners on the squad. Experience will be a key for the Pirates this fall.
“Our entire varsity roster returns in 2023 including senior Jake Hawkins (2x All-EIAC, 3x All-sectional, and all-regional), senior TJ Gorman (all-EIAC and all-sectional last year), senior Cameron Schwartz (all-EIAC, all-sectional, and all-regional last year), sophomore Joe Hawkins (all-EIAC, all-sectional, and all-regional last year).
Key newcomers for the Pirates include a pair of freshman in Quinton Walker and Xavier Wade. The Pirates also have three new upperclassmen in the fold. Hopes and goals are high for the team.
“We want to defend our conference title, qualify for the Evansville Regional and have top 5 finishers finish under 18 minutes,” Coach Davis said.
Lady Pirates
The Lady Pirates will look to qualify for the regional for a 13th straight year in 2023. Greensburg was 39-40 overall and qualified for the regional as a team in 2022.
Coach Davis said the Lady Pirates have nine athletes out for the team this fall.
“Our entire varsity roster returns in 2023 including Hannah Crowell, Tiffani Gramman, Aly Powers and Tori Gauck that each finished as our No. 1 runner last year,” Coach Davis said.
Key newcomers to the team include freshman Alaina Bedel and Maddie Brewsaugh.
As a team, Coach Davis has set goals of qualifying for the Evansville Regional like the boys team and having top 5 harriers finish under 22 minutes.
“We are excited to compete in the newly aligned IHSAA tournament. I want to see improvements as kids get fitter throughout the season and I am looking forward to our first race at the Hauser Hokum Karem,” Coach Davis added.
